With his own NBA future in limbo, Memphian Thaddeus Young expects quick turnaround from Grizzlies

MEMPHIS – Memphian Thaddeus Young has played 17 years in the NBA.

Number 18… well, that’s up in the air right now.

After wrapping up last season with the Phoenix Suns, traded there by Toronto, Young is set to become a free agent on July first. That leaves his next step and his next team, and he’s played for eight of them throughout his career, in limbo.

Right now, Young is spending his time back in his hometown where the former Mitchell high star was back at Mitchell Tuesday, putting on his annual basketball camp.

A free of charge, week long camp for kids 8 to 18. Something he’s done for the better part of a decade.

While his NBA future is yet to be determined, Young remains very optimistic about the hometown Grizzlies and the bounce back he expects this year from the Beale Street Bears.

“Yeah. It was a tough season on them last year. But I think once all those guys are healthy, they’ll be back to their winning ways and they’ll be able to do it. I think another thing as well, is, they’ve been able to discover some really, really good young talent,” Young said. “With GG (Jackson) and all those guys. Those guys continue to develop and get better, I think the Grizzlies will be great for the future and years to come.”

