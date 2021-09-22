Owls' Keogh twins know how to score, and score

Sep. 22—They are team-oriented, but Timberlane's Keogh twins — juniors Sophia and Bella — also have their own goals which, coincidentally, are all about scoring goals.

"I want to score at least one goal per game and she (Bella) wants to set the school record (23) for a season," said Sophia last week. "So far we're right on track."

Indeed, after seven games, six of which have been Timberlane victories, Sophia has seven goals and Bella has a whopping 17. In last year's shortened season, Sophia led with eight goals in six games, two more than Bella.

"We're always competitive with each other," said Sophia. "I'm happy for her, that she's scoring so much, but it makes me want to score more."

Said Bella: "We do have some trash talking. We like to out-do each other."

Both have taken center stage at different phases of their soccer lives, but Bella — who once scored 30 goals in a season while in middle school — has the hot foot now. She thinks she knows why.

"During quarantine, I tried to train more and I really built up my confidence," she said. "I have a lot more confidence this year."

Some would say that the Keogh twins are naturals and, watching them play, one sees a lot of natural skill and — particularly with Bella — a ton of speed. But their scoring prowess is largely the result of hours of practice and playing a ton of soccer.

It's helpful, of course, that the identical twins have each other to practice with and they've likely taken thousands of shots on each other in their backyard in Plaistow, where they have several popup nets of various sizes. But they also have their father, John, to train with and that, they say, has been a huge advantage.

Originally from Ireland, where soccer is immensely popular, John still plays in a men's league and works out with the twins whenever possible.

Also, when not playing for the Owls, the Keoghs have played for various club teams, most recently Seacoast United.

"I just always want to play," said Sophia. "Soccer is so competitive and I like being part of a team."

Despite the occasional trash talk, the twins share a room and are extremely close. If possible, they'd like to play college soccer together.

"If we can, we'd love to keep playing together," said Sophia. "We both want to get a scholarship, preferably somewhere in New England. Maybe we can get some kind of package deal."

If a college coach wants a pair of prolific goal scorers, it could be a mighty attractive package.

For now, Timberlane coach Jeff Baumann is just happy that they're together with the Owls.

"Sophia has a strong desire to be at her best consistently, she is very competitive and strives for perfection," said Baumann. "Bella has been on an amazing run and certainly has the potential to keep it going. Her speed and quickness with the ball is off the charts and defenders are certainly on their heels when she is attacking them."