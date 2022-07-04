OWGR: J.T. Poston rises; LIV golfers continue to slide
J.T. Poston surpassed an important milestone in the latest Official World Golf Ranking. Meanwhile, most all of the LIV members continue to drop in the world rankings.
Poston, who won the John Deere Classic on Sunday, rose from No. 99 to inside of the top 60, at No. 58. Should he remain there through next year's U.S. Open cutoff, he would earn an automatic spot at Los Angeles Country Club. He is already into next week's Open Championship, as well as next year's Masters and PGA Championship.
On the other hand, all but two of the 38 players who have played each of the first two LIV Golf events have suffered slides in the rankings since the June 5 update, which happened the week before the LIV opener in London.
While Kevin Na has improved one spot, to No. 33, and Charl Schwartzel has remained level at No. 126, the other 36 players have dropped a collective 570 spots in the OWGR during that period. Chase Koepka made the biggest decline, 89 spots, from No. 1,562 to No. 1,651.
Other notable falls include Martin Kaymer (25 spots, No. 215 to No. 240), Phil Mickelson (17 spots, No. 72 to No. 89) and Sam Horsfield (12 spots, No. 74 to No. 86). Mickelson is down 66 spots from the end of last year.
Here is a complete breakdown:
Player
June 5
July 3
Movement
Chase Koepka
1,562
1,651
-89
James Piot
1,751
1,806
-55
Wade Orsmby
265
300
-35
Itthipat Buranatanyarat
591
626
-35
Turk Pettit
600
634
-34
Martin Kaymer
215
240
-25
Ian Snyman
367
390
-23
Jediah Morgan
239
262
-23
Travis Smyth
395
417
-22
Blake Windred
259
280
-21
Phil Mickelson
72
89
-17
Shaun Norris
68
84
-16
Sam Horsfield
74
86
-12
Laurie Canter
119
131
-12
Lee Westwood
78
90
-12
Hideto Tanihara
180
192
-12
Peter Uihlein
327
338
-11
Sergio Garcia
57
68
-11
Graeme McDowell
374
384
-10
Bernd Wiesberger
94
104
-10
Branden Grace
123
132
-9
Adrian Otaegui
165
173
-8
Ryosuke Kinoshita
89
97
-8
Ian Poulter
92
100
-8
Richard Bland
67
74
-7
Hennie Du Plessis
133
139
-6
Jinichiro Kozuma
106
112
-6
Justin Harding
109
114
-5
Scott Vincent
91
96
-5
Phachara Khongwatmai
136
141
-5
Sihwan Kim
139
144
-5
Hudson Swafford
95
99
-4
Talor Gooch
35
38
-3
Sadom Kaewkanjana
118
121
-3
Dustin Johnson
15
17
-2
Louis Oosthuizen
21
22
-1
Charl Schwartzel
126
126
0
Kevin Na
34
33
1
LIV events currently do not receive OWGR points, though the Saudi-backed league is applying for such designation. However, with just eight no-cut, 54-hole events with 48-player fields this year, the circuit doesn't meet the criteria, and even if it changed its formats to comply with OWGR requirements, it would have to do so for a full year before being considered.
In other words, unless the LIV players, who are currently banned from playing on the PGA and DP World tours, perform well in the majors or play other international tours to boost their rankings, expect these slides to continue.