OWGR: J.T. Poston rises; LIV golfers continue to slide

J.T. Poston surpassed an important milestone in the latest Official World Golf Ranking. Meanwhile, most all of the LIV members continue to drop in the world rankings.

Poston, who won the John Deere Classic on Sunday, rose from No. 99 to inside of the top 60, at No. 58. Should he remain there through next year's U.S. Open cutoff, he would earn an automatic spot at Los Angeles Country Club. He is already into next week's Open Championship, as well as next year's Masters and PGA Championship.

On the other hand, all but two of the 38 players who have played each of the first two LIV Golf events have suffered slides in the rankings since the June 5 update, which happened the week before the LIV opener in London.

While Kevin Na has improved one spot, to No. 33, and Charl Schwartzel has remained level at No. 126, the other 36 players have dropped a collective 570 spots in the OWGR during that period. Chase Koepka made the biggest decline, 89 spots, from No. 1,562 to No. 1,651.

Other notable falls include Martin Kaymer (25 spots, No. 215 to No. 240), Phil Mickelson (17 spots, No. 72 to No. 89) and Sam Horsfield (12 spots, No. 74 to No. 86). Mickelson is down 66 spots from the end of last year.

Here is a complete breakdown:

Player

June 5

July 3

Movement

Chase Koepka

1,562

1,651

-89

James Piot

1,751

1,806

-55

Wade Orsmby

265

300

-35

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

591

626

-35

Turk Pettit

600

634

-34

Martin Kaymer

215

240

-25

Ian Snyman

367

390

-23

Jediah Morgan

239

262

-23

Travis Smyth

395

417

-22

Blake Windred

259

280

-21

Phil Mickelson

72

89

-17

Shaun Norris

68

84

-16

Sam Horsfield

74

86

-12

Laurie Canter

119

131

-12

Lee Westwood

78

90

-12

Hideto Tanihara

180

192

-12

Peter Uihlein

327

338

-11

Sergio Garcia

57

68

-11

Graeme McDowell

374

384

-10

Bernd Wiesberger

94

104

-10

Branden Grace

123

132

-9

Adrian Otaegui

165

173

-8

Ryosuke Kinoshita

89

97

-8

Ian Poulter

92

100

-8

Richard Bland

67

74

-7

Hennie Du Plessis

133

139

-6

Jinichiro Kozuma

106

112

-6

Justin Harding

109

114

-5

Scott Vincent

91

96

-5

Phachara Khongwatmai

136

141

-5

Sihwan Kim

139

144

-5

Hudson Swafford

95

99

-4

Talor Gooch

35

38

-3

Sadom Kaewkanjana

118

121

-3

Dustin Johnson

15

17

-2

Louis Oosthuizen

21

22

-1

Charl Schwartzel

126

126

0

Kevin Na

34

33

1

 

LIV events currently do not receive OWGR points, though the Saudi-backed league is applying for such designation. However, with just eight no-cut, 54-hole events with 48-player fields this year, the circuit doesn't meet the criteria, and even if it changed its formats to comply with OWGR requirements, it would have to do so for a full year before being considered.

In other words, unless the LIV players, who are currently banned from playing on the PGA and DP World tours, perform well in the majors or play other international tours to boost their rankings, expect these slides to continue.

