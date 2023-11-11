Owensboro dominates South Warren 53-22

Nov. 11—Owensboro High School had confidence that that it could compete with and beat South Warren in their KHSAA Class 5A football playoff second round matchup.

The Red Devils had their preparation and confidence on full display in a 53-22 beatdown of South Warren on a cool Friday night at a rocking Rash Stadium.

Owensboro (8-4) will travel to Atherton (10-1) in Louisville for the regional round (third round) of the 5A football playoffs next Friday.

"We knew we could win this game, I felt like we could score as many as we needed to," a very happy OHS coach Jay Fallin said. "South Warren, they know what they're doing. We knew they'd be well coached, we knew they'd have a good plan, we knew we needed to match their intensity. We did that.

"If you had polled people state wide as to what they thought would happen, I don't think very many would have given us a chance to win, let alone win by 31. So many different guys made plays tonight, and that's what happens in games like these, in wins like these, so many different guys did a multitude of different things."

South Warren was the No. 3 team in 5A in the Kentucky High School Football Media Poll coming into the game. Owensboro was No. 10.

The Red Devils played like a top three team in this one.

They scored touchdowns in every way imaginable, getting three scoring runs from Evan Hampton. The sophomore scored on runs of eight yards, 78 yards and 17 yards.

The 8-yard run was part of an opening salvo that put OHS up 19-0. Blake Kimbrell fell on a blocked punt in the end zone by Bradin Fountain that made it 13-0, OHS.

A defensive stop on fourth down by OHS led to a Trevor DeLacey 1-yard sneak for the 19-0 advantage with 9:49 left in the second quarter.

South Warren had open receivers and drops much of the first half, but quarterback Bryce Button connected from 22 yards to Colton Veltkamp for a score to cut the OHS lead cut to 19-7 with 6:04 left in the second quarter.

A high OHS punt snap out of the end zone made it 19-9 after the safety gave South Warren two points.

Jimmy Sales ran six yards for another South Warren touchdown, cutting Owensboro's lead to 19-16 with 1:57 left before halftime.

The Devils grabbed momentum back when DeLacey uncorked a bomb to a flying Dereon Crowe, who made a 1-hand catch and finished a 52-yard touchdown play for a 25-16 OHS lead 38.8 seconds before halftime.

"When it was 19-0, then it was 19-16, man, what a pass by TD and a catch by Dereon to stretch that lead out a little bit and give us some momentum going to the locker room," Fallin said.

OHS scored on its first possession of the second half with a Deion Winstead 10-yard run to push the lead to 32-16.

Owensboro drove to the South Warren 4 before a DeLacey fumble was recovered by SW, and it drove to the OHS 3 before a knockout play by the Red Devils.

JaShawn Carr picked up a fumble on a SW option and rolled 98 yards down the South Warren sideline to put the Devils in command 39-16.

Hampton's two other scoring runs just sealed the deal over the last five minutes.

"We get down and look like going to give them the final nail in the coffin, we fumble it, three or four plays later it looks like they were going to score, and a senior makes a great play, JaShawn Carr, that was the end of it," Fallin said. "I told them after the game there had been a couple of points this season that we didn't necessarily look like Red Devil football. We knew we'd be OK, we had to keep working. When we were 1-3, and again when we lost to Madisonville, a lot of people thought second round exit. It's a credit to these guys, they continued to work."

Owensboro's offensive line was dominating, helping Evan Hampton to 195 rushing yards on 18 carries. OHS had 413 yards in total offense, 274 on the ground, to 393 in total offense for South Warren. The Spartans finished the season 9-3.

"Our offensive linemen absolutely get it done," Evan Hampton said. "These are guys who understand what being a Red Devil means. They come to work every day, it's not me, it's them. All week we were telling each other we can do this. We're a team and we've got this."

SOUTH WARREN|0 16 0 6 — 22

OWENSBORO|13 12 7 21 — 53

O-Ev. Hampton 8 run (kick failed)

O-Kimbrell blocked punt recovery end zone (Saang kick)

O-DeLacey 1 run (kick failed)

S-Veltkamp 22 pass from Button (McIntosh kick)

S-Safety punt snap out of end zone

S-Sales 6 run (McIntosh kick)

O-Crowe 52 pass from DeLacey (run failed)

O-Winstead 10 run (Saang kick)

O-Carr 97 fumble return (Saang kick)

S-Veltkamp 7 pass from Button (pass failed)

O-Ev. Hampton 78 run (Saang kick)

O-Ev. Hampton 17 run (Saang kick)