Owensboro closes baseball regular season with win

Owensboro High School closed the baseball regular season with a 9-6 win over Grayson County on Thursday at Shifley Park.

The Red Devils used a 5-run third inning to build a 6-2 lead, and they extended that to 9-3 after three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Grayson County rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh but OHS was able to end the game without further damage.

The Red Devils finished the regular season 16-10 and won their last five heading into the 9th District Tournament next week.

Ty Ashley’s single in the third scored two runs for OHS. Lake Wilson was 3-for-4 at the plate and he hit a double for the only extra base hit of the game.

Ashley, Brady Benjamin and Blake Kimbrell each drove in two runs for the Red Devils. Evan Hampton was 2-for-2 and he scored three runs.

Owensboro used four pitchers in the win, with Kaleb Ashley earning the victory. Cayden Ray, Will Rickard and Will Hume also pitched for OHS.

Owensboro pitchers issued nine walks and struck out six in the game.

“We came in with a plan of throwing four guys, we were hoping their pitch counts would be a little lower,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “But it puts them in a situation that’s a postseason feel. We had a big lead, now they’ve got some guys on, they put a little pressure on us, how are we going to respond to that?”

Seven Grayson County batters managed to each get a hit in the game, but there were no multiple hits for the Cougars in the game.

Grayson County went to 14-14 on the season.