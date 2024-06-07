Owensboro Catholic ready to go in state baseball tourney

Owensboro Catholic will get on the field Friday for its opening round matchup against Corbin in the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare.

First pitch is scheduled for Friday 4 p.m. CT at Legends Field in Lexington.

Catholic is 29-7 and ranked No. 11 in the PBR Power 25. Catholic won the 3rd Region championship by beating Muhlenberg County 3-2.

Corbin is 30-10 and won the 13th Region by beating defending state champion Whitley County 6-3.

Catholic has up batting third baseman Parker Heistand (.374, 25 RBIs), catcher Brady Atwell (.348, 31 RBIs, 11 doubles, six triples, three home runs), left fielder Elijah Blair (.345, 27 RBIs), first baseman Barrett Evans (.321, 17 RBIs, nine doubles), shortstop Houston Flynn (.314, 15 RBIs), second baseman Mason Moser (.308, 22 RBIs), DH-IF Christopher Burns (.304, 16 RBIs), center fielder Deuce Sims (.293, 29 RBIs, six home runs), pitcher-OF Jaxson White (.276, 19 RBIs).

Six pitchers have gotten a bulk of the work for the Aces.

Luke Quinn has a 1.24 ERA to lead Catholic’s deep stable of pitchers. Ben Hyland has 39 strikeouts in 39.1 innings and a 1.94 ERA. Evans has a 1.68 ERA and 33 strikeouts. White has 36 strikeouts.

Catholic coach Jody Hamilton has a lot of experience in state tournaments. He wants the team to relax and have fun in a big-time environment.

“Just come out, enjoy yourself, have fun, make the routine plays, move runners a long,” Hamilton said. “I’ve seen what (Catholic) can do. If they come through they do, if they don’t it’s not the end of the world. We’ve put together a good plan.

Experience winning the All ‘A’ Classic state baseball championship in late April was good for Catholic in seeing how to navigate postseason play.

“Not many of these boys had really been in postseason before,” Hamilton said. “Winning the All ‘A’ state tournament, it was good for them to see how they had to do that and go from there.”

Corbin has five players batting over .300, led by Noah Cima at .382. Corbin has hit for power with four players belting at least five home runs each. Mikey Neal leads the way with nine home runs.

Helton has 80 strikeouts in 47 innings, and he leads four Corbin pitchers who each have at least 42 strikeouts.

The winner between Catholic and Corbin will meet the winner of Hopkinsville and Estill County in the quarterfinals Saturday at 4 p.m.