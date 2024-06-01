Owensboro Catholic has grown together as a baseball team

Owensboro Catholic didn’t make the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament in 2023, and coach Jody Hamilton and the team felt left out.

“I wasn’t used to it last year,” Hamilton said.

The No. 11 Aces were able to get back to the 3rd Region Tournament this spring, and they outlasted Muhlenberg County 3-2 in the regional championship game.

This is the 18th regional baseball championship that Hamilton has won as a coach.

Catholic (29-7) will meet the winner of the 13th Region in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament on Friday June 7 at 4 p.m. CT in Lexington. Corbin and Whitley County were playing for the 13th Region championship Friday night.

The first and second rounds of state tournament games will be at Legends Field. If Catholic wins its first round game, it will play Saturday in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals and state baseball championship games will be Friday June 14 and Saturday June 15 at Kentucky Proud Park on University of Kentucky campus.

“You build for it all year long, you’re around your players, they’ve had a great attitude the entire year,” Hamilton said of Catholic being good enough to win the regional championship. “It’s a tight knit bunch. They play multiple sports together, that brings them even closer. They’re like true brothers. Luke Scales, he told me I was the grandfather back when he was playing. It’s a great feeling to do it with Casey (Hamilton) and the people of Catholic.”

His son, Casey, was an assistant coach at Catholic this season.

“It’s always special,” Hamilton said of coaching with Casey. “Anytime I’m around him it’s a blast. He’s asked me a couple of times what do I do here (in game situations)? He’s been right 99% of the time we have done exactly what he asked them to do.”

Catholic has good hitters up and down the lineup, with seven players batting .314 or better. A pitching rotation that includes six guys who have thrown at least 20 innings this season, and five of those have pitched 34 innings or more.

“Look at our pitching staff,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got six guys, they all contribute, they have all year. We’ve just got to make sure we put them in at the right time.”

Catholic has won 14 of its last 16 going back to before the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament on April 27-28 at Eastern Kentucky University. Catholic won three games for that small school state championship, and it has been on a steady rise since then.

“We’ve played a lot of tournament games this year,” Hamilton said. “In the All ‘A’ there were three intense games against really good teams, in less than 24 hours really. It was something we could build on.”

Catholic has become a team that’s unified and believes in itself.

“Our goal is always to be in the state tournament,” said Barrett Evans, who has been important pitching and hitting for Catholic. “We pray before the games, and everything is about belief. Everybody doubted us at the beginning of the season, they didn’t think we’d get here. But after All ‘A’ state tournament, when we did that, I thought our chances were really good to come out of here.

“Like Coach Hamilton always says, play for the name across your chest. We’ve all been playing together for years. They’re all my brothers.”