Owens, Presley lead Cowboys in Texas Bowl win

Dec. 28—Rashod Owens started the season on Oklahoma State's bench. He finished it as the best player on the field.

Owens was named Texas Bowl MVP on Wednesday following the Cowboys' 31-23 win over Texas A&M. His 164 yards and two touchdowns were both career bests.

His second score perfectly encapsulated the security he has provided quarterback Alan Bowman after he replaced the injured De'Zhaun Stribling earlier in the season. Bowman knew the Aggies were bringing an all-out blitz with 7:17 remaining in the third quarter, so the ball had to leave his hands fast.

"All I wanted to do was just catch the ball and throw it to Rashod," Bowman said. "So, that's kind of what happened. He made a great route, made a great catch."

With that, OSU was up 31-13, but the clock couldn't hit triple zeroes fast enough.

On a night where Texas A&M was without 31 of its players, OSU found itself defending the end zone from a Hail Mary heave that could have sent the game into overtime — a far cry from where it seemed this game was headed when Owens scored.

Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson left the game after the first play from scrimmage with his right arm supported by an air cast and did not return. The Cowboys were introduced to the last scholarship quarterback on A&M's roster — freshman Marcel Reed — and OSU was surely on its way to a blowout.

Scores on the first three possessions further solidified that sentiment. Owens and Brennan Presley led the offense, combining for 157 of the 225 total yards on those scoring drives. The Pokes were cruising, and having fun doing it.

"I love seeing them eat," Ollie Gordon said. "We knew (Rashod) could do it, but for him to go out there and showcase it was really huge for us."

On the second touchdown drive, Presley connected with Owens on a trick play for 34 yards to get the ball inside the 10-yard line.

Enter Gunnar Gundy. In likely his final game as a member of his dad's team, Gundy took the snap and crossed the goal line.

"We had worked that from day one for three weeks," coach Mike Gundy said.

From the jump, the plan was to pick on the inexperienced Aggie pass defense, with freshmen defensive backs Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas the obvious targets. Bowman connected on five completions of 25 or more yards — with Thomas or Rogers on the wrong end of all of them.

"They had some different players in and we felt like we'd be able to attack that," Gundy said.

Presley gave his typical bowl game performance, finishing with 152 yards on 16 receptions, which ties the Oklahoma State record for receptions in a game, which Alex Lloyd set in 1949. Presley was one catch short of tying the record in the same city six weeks earlier in the game against Houston.

The Aggie offense was also stifled early, with the growing pains of inexperience evident. Two field goals were all they could muster in the first half.

After a half-ending 13 play, 83 yard drive capped off by Gordon punching it in for six, the OSU offense had outgained A&M in yards, 325-170. Cowboys 24, Aggies 6.

That's where the domination ended, and the Aggies came to play.

Aside from a few explosive receptions from Leon Johnson III, who accrued 76 of his 86 receiving yards in the final 30 minutes, the Cowboys struggled to consistently move the ball.

A&M made things interesting late in the third quarter when Reed scampered in from 20 yards out after escaping the Cowboy pass rush. Reed seemed much more comfortable in the second half, accounting for 257 yards.

Reed kept the OSU secondary off-balance in the second half, and it looked like the game would have an interesting ending after all with A&M driving inside the 25-yard line early in the final quarter.

Reed connected with Amari Daniels on a crossing route, and Daniels made his way inside the 5-yard line, on the precipice of making it a 31-27 game. Only one problem: He lost the ball.

Xavier Benson made possibly the biggest play of the game by knocking the ball loose from Daniels as he was going to the ground, and his counterpart Nick Martin fell on it at the 1-yard line. A huge swing.

The Aggies, eventually, did make it a one possession game with 5:07 left after a 51-yard field goal from Randy Bond.

OSU desperately needed Gordon to take over and ice the game late. The Doak Walker Award winner would pick up a total of 15 yards on the drive, but the passing attack aided and picked up 32 yards and a couple first downs to get the clock inside of 20 seconds. Alex Hale trotted out for a 47 yarder to ice the game and pushed it right.

That set up the Aggies with an improbable chance to go tie the game with a miracle. Kendal Daniels intercepted the Hail Mary to end the season.

Gordon finished with 118 yards, getting him over the century mark on nine separate occasions this year.

Bowman had a season high 402 passing yards, which is the most ever by an OSU quarterback in a bowl game.

This is the eighth 10-win season in Gundy's tenure, and with the tumultuous start to the season and the confusing losses mixed with the euphoric highs, this was a unique season.

"I'm just proud of our guys," Gundy said. "Every game is a challenge, but they found a way."