Owen Tippett with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Owen Tippett (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 10/30/2023
Owen Tippett (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 10/30/2023
Max Scherzer will take the mound in Game 3 looking to give the Rangers a lead in the series.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Lions need a win after getting utterly steamrolled by the Ravens in Week 7.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry for an episode that looks at the Rasheed Wallace / Ben Wallace championship Pistons team, the current drama in Philadelphia, and the future of the young Detroit Pistons team that has started the season strong.
The running back is signing with the third team in his career as he Bills' practice squad to bolster depth.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, an all-time low.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
With the help of the legendary pitching coach, Arizona's Game 3 starter reworked his approach in time to dominate this postseason.
UH said the uniforms were a tribute to the city’s football history, but the NFL saw them as “blatant copying” of the old Houston Oilers uniforms.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Kirk Cousins was carted off the field in their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Wembanyama finished with 11 points (4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal but had five turnovers.