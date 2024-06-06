Owen Stewart earns save in Elmira Pioneers debut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers snapped a two-game losing streak with the help of some local talent on the mound.

Elmira Notre Dame grad and current George Mason University pitcher Owen Stewart earned the save in Elmira’s 2-1 win over visiting Geneva Wednesday night. Stewart threw the final two innings of the night striking out two and allowed just one hit.

Owen’s performance on the mound followed a strong outing for Pioneers’ starter Garrett Rochon. The University of Ottawa pitcher tossed six solid innings allowing just one hit and striking out nine Geneva batters. Rochon’s only run scored was unearned against him in the top of the fourth inning.

Elmira scored early in the bottom of the first inning after Cooper Smith smacked an RBI single giving the Pioneers a 1-0 lead. Geneva tied the game in the fourth knotting the score at 1-1 after a walk scored a run with the bases loaded.

Rochon battled on the mound with his control at times, hitting three batters over the course of the early part of the game. But, he would settle in to shutdown the Red Wings.

The Pioneers scored what would be the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bennett Shealor scored on a bases loaded walk giving the Pioneers the lead for good at 2-1.

Corning product Larsen Burch pitched one inning in the seventh earning two strikeouts and didn’t surrender a single hit. Next up for the Pioneers is a road game at Auburn at 7:05 pm. The Doubledays are coached by former Elmira Pioneers manager and legend Dan Swam.

Below, a full box score courtesy of pointstreak.com from Wednesday night.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.