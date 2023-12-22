Owen Power with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 12/21/2023
Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 12/21/2023
“A normal guy would have been carried out of here.”
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications on the playoff race in the NFC.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
You read that right: the NFL is voluntarily eliminating commercials from Saturday night's Peacock-exclusive game between the Bills and Chargers.
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
The Bills are very much alive in the AFC East race.
Everyone has their own unique story, but few NFL players have one as remarkable as Brandon Aubrey's.
What's going wrong in Philadelphia right now? How did the Bills and Cowboys both hurt their own QB's MVP chances on Sunday? And why is Tommy DeVito's agent squeezing a mom-and-pop pizza shop?
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
When hitting the waiver wire, fantasy managers often have to make some tough cuts. Here are five players ready for release.