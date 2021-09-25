Owen Pappoe not expected to play Saturday vs Georgia State

Auburn, as expected, will be without one of its best defenders Saturday.

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe has been questionable all week and is not warming up with Auburn’s linebackers in pregame warmups leading up to their contest with Georgia State.

Reports came out that Pappoe was seen wearing a boot throughout the week after suffering an injury against Penn State.

Auburn will also be without linebacker Zakoby McClain for the first half as he was called for a targeting call last week.

List

Five bold predictions for Auburn vs Georgia State

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.