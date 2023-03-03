Owen Pappoe’s 2023 NFL combine results

The NFL combine is officially underway and six former Tigers are in Indianapolis to attend the event.

One of the former Tigers is linebacker Owen Pappoe. He was one of the first of Auburn’s prospects to compete and as expected he left quite an impression.

Nicknamed “The Freak” he showed why by posting the fastest 40-yard dash time and doing well in several other categories. While performing well in these events is not a perfect correlation to on-field success, his performance certainly caught the attention of people and surely helped his draft stock.

Here is a look at the official numbers from his combine performance.

Measurables

Height: 6′

Weight: 225 pounds

Arm length: 31 3/4″

Hand size: 9 1/8″

40-yard Dash

Official time: 4.39

Pappoe crushed the 40-yard dash, posting an official time of 4.39 seconds. This was the fastest time by a linebacker at the combine and the third fastest by a linebacker since 2000. He trails Shaquem Griggin (4.38 in 2018) and Isaiah Simmons (4.39 in 2020).

Pappoe’s 10-yard spilt of 1.52 seconds was also the best out of any of the linebackers.

Broad Jump

Official distance: 10’6″

Pappoe’s jump of 10’6″ was the fourth-best by any linebacker and was just three inches short of Louisville’s Yasir Abdullah’s jump of 10’9″, which led all linebackers.

Vertical Jump

Official distance: 35.5″

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native was once again one of the top-performing linebackers, his jump of 35.5″ was the fifth highest by any linebacker.

Vanderbilt’s Anfernee Orji’s jump of 38.5″ was the best of the group.

Social Media Reaction

Here are my preliminary standouts from this LB/hybrid Edge group. Will Anderson Jr.

Owen Pappoe

Shaka Heyward

Cam Jones

Drew Sanders

Daiyan Henley

Trenton Simpson (continue to progress kinesthetic balance). — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2023

My standouts from the LB group: Auburn Owen Pappoe

Tennessee Jeremy Banks

Louisville Yasir Abdullah#NFLCombine — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) March 3, 2023

Owen Pappoe just ran a 4.39, wow. We always knew his crazy athleticism, but this definitely takes it to the next level. https://t.co/20rO8nvI6s — Ethan Miller (@ethanmill16) March 3, 2023

These are the LBs standing out the most to me in these positional Combine drills: • Trenton Simpson

• Owen Pappoe

• Anfernee Orji

• Dorian Williams

• Daiyan Henley — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 3, 2023

