Owen Freeman collects seventh Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

Jacob Keppen
·2 min read

Owen Freeman has enjoyed a marvelous freshman campaign for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

It continued last week with strong performances in Iowa’s 69-67 loss versus Maryland and in the Hawkeyes’ 88-78 win at Michigan.

Freeman scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds with an assist and a block on 6-of-11 shooting versus the Terps. Then, on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich., Freeman scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting with nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist.

In the two games combined, Freeman averaged 14.5 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 55% from the field and 87.5% from the free throw line.

As a result of his terrific play, the 6-foot-10 forward from Moline, Ill., collected his seventh Big Ten Freshman of the Week award this season.

Freeman also captured the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award on Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and Jan. 15.

Freeman’s seventh Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor is now tied for the second-most in a single season in league history. It’s the most since Nebraska‘s Bryce McGowens tallied seven during the 2021-22 season.

Through the first 20 games of his career, Freeman is averaging 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 64.3% from the floor and 67.8% from the free throw line.

His numbers for points (224), rebounds (123), blocks (34) and double-doubles (3) rank atop the Big Ten among freshmen. Freeman’s 20 steals are tied for first in the Big Ten and his 64.3% field goal shooting ranks second. The Illinois native’s 34 blocks also rank as the third-most nationally among freshmen.

