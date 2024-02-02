Owen football names former R-S Central's John Faircloth as new coach

Owen football named John Faircloth as its new football coach on Tuesday following former coach Zach Gibson's resignation on Dec. 8. Athletic director Chris Collins confirmed the hire to the Citizen Times on Friday.

Faircloth had been the R-S Central coach since 2021. He compiled a 9-19 overall record in three seasons. The Hilltoppers haven't had a winning record in a full season since 2014.

Faircloth also has experience coaching college football. He was a defensive graduate assistant at Colorado State and was an assistant coach at Black Hills State University in South Dakota, and at Robert Morris.

Gibson, who led the program since 2021, was 3-17.

Faircloth, who started on Thursday, is tasked with rebuilding a program that has struggled the past decade. The Warhorses have not won at least seven games since 2019, when they went 7-5 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, and they have not won their conference since 2014.

Franklin and Smoky Mountain now are the only Western North Carolina schools left with coaching vacancies.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Owen high school football names John Faircloth as new coach