Owen Farrell is ‘at it and on it’ as he prepares for grand Saracens farewell

Owen Farrell has set his sights on Friday night’s Premiership semi-final against Northampton Saints as he bids to prolong a storied Saracens career amid a “consistently inconsistent” season for the reigning champions.

A patchy title defence for Saracens has been epitomised by their past three domestic fixtures, with impressive away victories over Bath and Bristol Bears followed by a subdued loss to Sale Sharks. The latter result meant they limped into the play-offs in fourth place and must now travel to the East Midlands.

But there are bright omens for Saracens to savour. Back in 2015, they finished fourth and ousted Saints on the way to Premiership glory. Brad Barritt, a veteran of that game who would go onto captain the club, visited training on Tuesday at Old Albanian RFC.

Mark McCall, the Saracens director of rugby, revealed that the former centre was greeted with a standing ovation from the current squad. And Farrell, Barritt’s successor as skipper who is bound for for Racing 92, has been a galvanising presence during a two-week build-up to Friday evening.

“[Farrell] leads by example on the field for sure,” McCall said. “If you’re talking about the day-to-day here, people listen when he speaks and there is a difference in weeks like this about him and his focus on it.

“Everyone can tell he is ‘at it’ and ‘on it’ and that makes everyone feel good, I think. We have had great leaders; Brad Barritt was here today, one of the great leaders of this club and we have been lucky to have those two as captains.”

McCall acknowledged that Saracens will have to be “at a very high level” and that “anything else won’t be good enough” against Northampton, a side that have already beaten them twice this campaign. As Mako and Billy Vunipola as well as other senior figures face up to their own Saracens farewells, with a maximum of two matches remaining before they depart in a summer of marked change at the club, Farrell himself has sensed a different atmosphere.

“We’ve kind of been consistently inconsistent over the course of the year,” he explained. “I think there’s been a bit of a change in mind-set these last couple of weeks. I think there’s been a real hunger to get it right, obviously, and we’ve only got to get it right twice now, most importantly in this first game.

“We want to get as much right this weekend and deal with the good and the bad, because a bit part of that consistency is being able to deal with what comes your way, which he have and we haven’t done this year.

“While it has been different than it has been normally for us, we’re in the place we’re in now and we’re excited to get into Friday night.”

Alex Lozowski is expected to feature for Saracens in a first appearance since damaging knee ligaments in November. Still at a loss to explain his team’s sporadic dips this season, McCall implored his players not to be “passive”.

“The peculiar thing for this year about us is the gap between us at our best and us at our worst,” he said. “Trying to figure that out is for another time in a way. What we’ve seen from us at our best is a team that can perform at a very high level.

“We’ve shown that five or six times and, funnily enough, most of those have been away from home – down at The Stoop, at Kingsholm when we were without our World Cup players, at Ashton Gate and at The Rec. We’ve had some really good performances on the road and the encouraging thing is they show what we’re capable of.”

