Owen Farrell’s influence endures but signs all is not right at Saracens

The match was the first since Owen Farrell announced his move to Racing in the summer - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Saracens 40 Exeter 22

In the week his impending exit from the StoneX Stadium was announced – albeit not by Saracens – Owen Farrell seized hold of a topsy-turvy match against Exeter Chiefs to put the north London club back into the familiar territory of the Premiership top four.

Perhaps understandably, Farrell has struggled for his best form in recent weeks and while he was not quite imperious here, he was influential in all the right moments. None more so than on the hour mark when he struck a peach of a drop goal from 40 metres with the bare minimum of set-up. Shortly afterwards, hooker James Hadfield scored his second try to put Saracens clear. Then in what might be just his third-last game at this ground before he joins Racing 92 in the summer, Farrell put in a wicked high ball that Ben Hammersley spilled, allowing Theo McFarland to score Saracens’ fifth try.

Saracens remain the bookmakers’ overwhelming favourites to regain their Premiership title. And for good reason. However middling their performances have been up until this point, they can start afresh in seven weeks’ time with their international contingent and many of their injured absentees, particularly those in the front row, back in the saddle. All that matters in their eyes is reaching the top four. And then who is going to stop them?

Farrell kicked 15 points as Saracens won in north London - PA/Ben Whitley

Still there are signs all is not quite right at the StoneX Stadium. Exeter’s third try resulted from an admittedly loose-but-long kick from flanker Andy Christie that Josh Hodge fielded in the shadow of his own posts. Hodge ran with no astonishing velocity nor deployed any great sidesteps but made 60 metres before a Saracens finger was laid on him. Traditionally, the Saracens kick chase is one of the most organised and imposing in the league. Here it was as ragged as a month-old dishcloth.

Still they had Farrell to help dominate the kicking exchanges, in combination with Alex Goode, and the outstanding loose forwards Juan Martin Gonzalez and McFarland to cause the damage with ball in hand. However stretched Saracens’ front-row resources have become, the absences have presented opportunities for others to step up such as hooker Hadfield who started the season being made redundant by Jersey Reds. He opened the scoring here, throwing to McFarland before joining the back of a textbook maul (if such a textbook ever existed) to rumble over.

Exeter hit straight back, deploying their own favourite weapon of the pick-and-go inside the Saracens 22. Eventually they decided to mix up their repertoire of one-out runners as scrum half Stu Townsend fired a long mispass to Olly Woodburn who finished his one-on-one match up against Rotimi Segun.

Neither team was having to work exceptionally hard to engineer line breaks. Flanker Andy Christie got clear down the right wing but his attempted offload went straight to Harvey Skinner, the Exeter fly-half. He did better second time around, streaking through the middle after Saracens took a quick tap penalty. The Scotland flanker’s pop pass off the floor gave scrum-half Ivan van Zyl a simple run under the posts.

Ivan van Zyl's try gave Sarries impetus at against Exter - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Skinner missed a penalty bang in front of the posts and mistakes proliferated elsewhere with both No 8s, Greg Fisilau and Billy Vunipola dropping a pair of absolute dollies. That theme continued as Exeter turned the ball over on the Saracens try line but as the home side tried to launch a counter attack, Segun dropped Farrell’s pass. Exeter turned the scrum into a penalty into a close-range lineout where Jack Yeandle threw direct to Fisilau who barrelled over.

A Farrell penalty was cancelled out by a long-range Hodge effort to leave the scores level at half time. Any messages about tightening up gameplans and reducing unforced errors were quickly made redundant as Townsend dropped a box kick, under pressure from Segun. Flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez was on to it in a flash, kicking ahead and benefiting from a favourable bounce to score.

Then came Hodge’s break. Woodburn stayed on his shoulder and he fed Townsend who in turn gave the strapping second row Rusi Tuima just enough grass to cover before the Saracens chasers hauled him down.

After exchanging scores throughout the match, Saracens were finally able to establish a bit of sustained momentum through Farrell’s penalty and a monster drop goal. Then Exeter got short of numbers out wide where McFarland took the opportunity to rampage down the touchline. Although he was brought down just short, Saracens recycled for Hadfield to score his second and secure the bonus point.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.