Owen Farrell cleared and has red card overturned

Owen Farrell will be free to play a full part in the World Cup despite making contact with the head of Taine Basham

Owen Farrell has been cleared and is free to play in England’s World Cup campaign after his red card against Wales last Saturday was overturned.

During a video hearing with a judicial committee based in Australia, which began on Tuesday morning, it was ruled that the England captain should not have had his yellow card upgraded to a red as part of the new bunker system.

The body position of Wales back-rower Taine Basham, the ball-carrier in the challenge, and the actions of team-mate Jamie George, who was part of the tackle, both helped rule in Farrell’s favour.

It is understood that World Rugby are allowed to appeal against the decision to clear the England captain.

Owen Farrell Yellow Card 🟨



‘Bunker’ review system back into play.#ENGvWAL



Edit: Has been upgraded to red 🟥 pic.twitter.com/c26hwm9Skf — Darren (@SaffasRugby) August 12, 2023

‘Below the red-card threshold’

“The player acknowledged that whilst he had committed an act of foul play, he denied that the act was worthy of a red card,” read a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“After reviewing all the evidence, questioning the player in detail and hearing submissions from the player’s representative, the Committee concluded that the foul play review officer was wrong, on the balance of probabilities, to upgrade the yellow card issued to the player to a red card.

“The committee determined, when applying World Rugby’s head-contact process, that mitigation should be applied to the high degree of danger found by the foul play review officer. The committee found that a late change in dynamics due to England #2’s [George’s] interaction in the contact area brought about a sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier [Basham].

“In the committee’s opinion, this mitigation was sufficient to bring the player’s act of foul play below the red-card threshold.”

Farrell’s defence was led by Richard Smith KC, a veteran of five World Cups, three British and Irish Lions tours and described as the country’s “pre-eminent rugby barrister”. A profile of Smith on Chambers & Partners says he “achieves incredible results from seemingly impossible situations.”

The all-Australian judicial committee comprised Adam Casselden SC and two ex-Wallabies in John Langford and David Croft.

Croft, a former back-rower, was coached by Eddie Jones, both for Australia and the Queensland Reds. These committees are assembled by World Rugby’s judicial panel chair, Chris Quinlan, with the chair selected in advance of matches. Two other members are then added afterwards, with an onus on neutrality for a player’s upcoming fixtures.

As part of the same statement, issued by the Six Nations, which oversees the Summer Nations Series, the committee stressed its sympathy for the official in the bunker.

“The committee believe it is important to record, that no criticism is made of the foul play review officer, nor would any be warranted,” read the statement.

“Unlike the foul Play review officer, the Committee had the luxury of time to deliberate and consider, in private, the incident and the proper application of the head contact process. The committee believe this is in contrast to the foul play review officer, who was required to make his decision in a matter of minutes without the benefit of all the additional material including hearing from the player and his legal representative.”

‘Owen is on board with laws, but mistakes happen’

Just before the news of Farrell’s reprieve broke, England defence coach Kevin Sinfield described the captain’s outlook as “very positive” and said that the 31-year-old had been “very vocal” in meetings.

Asked whether Farrell may have garnered a reputation as a repeat offender, Sinfield suggested that Farrell’s image could be shaped by the tone of media coverage.

“Potentially, it depends on what line you guys take, possibly,” said Sinfield. “The influence you have over people out there will probably determine what reputation he’s given. What I can say is that I’ve seen a guy who has been incredibly diligent and works so hard at trying to get better in this area and I know he’s done similar work at Saracens having spoken to them.

“It’s something we work on three times a week and in every session. It’s always in our sessions and we’re always reminding players. We know the game’s changed and we’ve got to move with it and we fully support the laws that are in place. Owen is right on board and right on side with that but unfortunately mistakes happen.”

Farrell’s previous offences

Back in January, Farrell was cited for a dangerous tackle on Jack Clement of Gloucester. Despite escaping without an on-field sanction, he was found guilty and received a four-week ban that was reduced for three on the completion of World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme.

Players are not allowed to undergo this initiative, which aims to stop repeat-offending and is commonly known as ‘tackle school’, twice in a career.

In 2020, Farrell was handed a five-week ban for a dangerous tackle on Charlie Atkinson of Wasps. Prior to that, he had received a two-week suspension in 2016 for a high tackle on Dan Robson during another fixture between Saracens and Wasps.

Farrell’s tackle, the crucial movements

The angle from behind Basham

As Taine Basham goes towards Owen Farrell, Jamie George attempts to tackle the Welshman

Basham’s left foot clips his right as he is forced off balance by George

With Basham dipping before contact

The side angle

When George makes contact with Basham the Welshman is upright

George's tackle appears to force Basham off balance. Farrell's right arm is forward, potentially in a position to wrap

Basham is dipping at the moment of contact, as shown by his bent knees. However, Farrell's body angle is still extremely upright when he makes contact. His right hand is not tucked, potentially in an attempt to rip the ball - but he does not seem to be attempting to wrap the player

After the tackle Farrell tries to rip the ball as Basham is falling to the turf

The angle from behind Farrell

As Basham is pushed off balance Farrell is waiting with both legs bent to make the tackle

When the England captain makes contact his legs are straight, suggesting he drove up into the tackle

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.