‘We owed them one’: Glenn Taylor Jr. after OSU splits season series vs. USC

Glenn Taylor Jr. finished with a team-high 18 points and Jordan Pope followed with 16 as Oregon State men's basketball defeated USC by a final score of 61-58 on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Corvallis. Vincent Iwuchukwu had a career-high 19 points for the Trojans.