Owatonna Post 77 blanks Austin Post 91 in season opener

Jun. 11—The Austin Post 91 Legion baseball team is still figuring out its lineup, but the season still began in Marcusen Park Tuesday night and Owatonna Post 77 beat Post 91 by a score of 9-0.

Owatonna's Mitch Seykora struck out 10, while allowing just three hits and zero walks.

"I thought their pitcher threw very well and he kept us off balanced all night," Austin head coach Joe Ciola said. "I talked to their coach and he said that's the best he's thrown."

Post 91 has some players back who graduated from Austin in 2023 and they also have a few recently graduated seniors. Austin will also add a few Lyle-Pacelli players sometime next week.

"It's a bit of a long process and we're very excited. Lyle-Pacelli is going to state and we got three ball players off of that team," Ciola said. "We'll have some people back from last year too. We're still putting the team together. This was a District game and we needed to keep the schedule going. We've got a great group of guys and once we put our team together, we'll compete very well."

Blake Cummins pitched three scoreless innings in relief for Post 91 as he took to the mound in the fifth.

Peyton Ransom went two-for-three with a double.

Owatonna 303 210 0 — 9 8 0

Austin 000 000 0 — 0 3 4

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (L) 4 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 K; Blake Cummins, 3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 1 K

Austin hitting: Peyton Ransom, 2-for-3, double; Dakota Retterath, 0-for-2, HBP; Nick Robertson, 0-for-3; Ethan Anderson, 0-for-3; Isaiah Conway, 0-for-3; Cooper Jacobson, 0-for-3; Cummins, 0-for-2; Sam Oelfke, 0-for-1; Casey Denzer, 1-for-3; Haydn Quitmeyer, 0-for-1