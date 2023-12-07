Owasso coach Bill Blankenship retires after legendary run in Oklahoma high school football

After spending nearly four decades coaching in the Tulsa area, Owasso High School head football coach Bill Blankenship is retiring.

Blankenship announced his decision to retire at a press conference Thursday at Owasso.

“When I lay my head down nearly every night, I cannot thank God enough for the incredible journey of coaching that I’ve got to experience for the last 40 years,” Blankenship said.

Owasso promoted defensive coordinator Antonio Graham to head coach.

Blankenship has cemented himself as one of the best coaches in Oklahoma high school football history after over 30 years of serving as a head coach. He won six state championships across three schools, including Tulsa Union, Owasso, and Fayetteville High School in Arkansas.

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship congratulates players after defeating Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 27.

A native of Spiro, Blankenship played quarterback at the University of Tulsa from 1975 to 1979 before he starting coaching at Eastwood Christian School. Blankenship spent 14 years as the head coach at Union, where he won three state championships, eight consecutive district championships and compiled an overall 154-26 record while helping change the landscape of football in the state.

Blankenship returned to TU as a wide receivers and special teams coach in 2007 before eventually being promoted to head coach in 2011. He ended his legendary coaching career at Owasso. He finished with 310 wins and 114 losses overall and was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009.

“Bill Blankenship is a true Hall of Famer,” Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield said, “not just as a head football coach, but in life as well.”

Owasso Athletics would like to thank Head Coach Bill Blankenship for his commitment to the Rams and congratulate him on his retirement. In 7 seasons, Coach Blankenship led the Rams to a 69 -18 record with two state titles and a runner-up finish. pic.twitter.com/PCU63iOhpr — Owasso Athletics (@OwassoAthletics) December 7, 2023

