Oviedo's own Chloe Kitts leads South Carolina Gamecocks in historic win in women's college basketball

OVIEDO, Fla. - A win for the South Carolina Gamecocks was a win for Central Florida, as homegrown athlete Chloe Kitts led her team to victory.

Oviedo's own Chloe Kitts was part of a historical win in women's college basketball. Kitts led South Carolina to victory against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Kitts played for DME Academy in Daytona Beach in high school before committing to South Carolina. The team was undefeated this season, which is only the 10th time that's happened in women's college basketball history.

"It feels amazing," said Kitts moments after winning the national title. "I've had so many ups and downs from last year, and it's just so exciting that I’m able to celebrate a national championship with my teammates."

Her parents and siblings were in Ohio to celebrate the win on Sunday. FOX 35 Orlando caught up with Kitts' parents, Crystal and Jason, when they returned home to Oviedo.

"It was so loud. I think all of the parents were shaking and crying. It was intense. It was good," Crystal said about the historic victory.

"It was something that you dream about, as you see on TV," added Jason. "The minute they drop the confetti and you have Holly Rowe up there talking to the athletes and the coaches."

Chloe Kitts' parents say it is her dedication that helped her make it this far.

"We're proud," said Jason Kitts. "We've spent a lot of days thinking and dreaming about this, and it came true. But the work has been put in over the years. And we found a good fit for college. They came together as a group and the coaching staff has done an amazing job with them."