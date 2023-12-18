Ovie Ejaria: Reading midfielder leaves club by mutual consent

Reading midfielder Ovie Ejaria has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The 26-year-old made 124 Royals appearances but the last of them came under Paul Ince in November 2022.

After joining on loan in 2019, Ejaria made a permanent switch from Liverpool the following year.

Reading said he had left because of "injury and fitness problems limiting first-team action, and a desire from the club to reduce its expenditure."

Ejaria's contract had been due to expire in the summer.

The one-time England Under-21 midfielder made two senior appearances for Liverpool, in the EFL Cup in 2016, before loan spells with Sunderland and Rangers.