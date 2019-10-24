Overview of the Beavers 2020 Recruiting Class: Targets

This is the last article in a three article series breaking down the Beavers 2020 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, we looked at the offensive commits. Yesterday, we provided an overview of the defensive commits.

Now let's go over the targets still up for grabs in this recruiting cycle.

Kaden Johnson, OLB, 4 Star

A 247Sports composite four-star out of Minneapolis, MN. The 6-foot-2, 235 pound outside linebacker visited Oregon State earlier this month.

Great official visit this past weekend! I would like to thank the Oregon state staff for having me and my family!⚫️🔶 pic.twitter.com/lWhfm7zFiT — Kaden Johnson (@KadenJohnson9) October 14, 2019

He currently ranks as the twelfth OLB in the recruiting cycle and first in his state. 247Sports' crystal ball predictions have Minnesota and Wisconsin as the leaders for his commitment, although he has visited OSU more recently than both of them. He still plans to make a visit to LSU as well.

Rejzohn Wright, CB, 3 Star

Joining Johnson on campus was Rejzohn Wright, a 247Sports composite three-star cornerback out of Laney College. At 6-foot-3, 186 pounds he has the size to play corner at a Pac-12 level. 100% of 247Sports' crystal ball predictions have him landing at Oregon State. He's ranked as the seventh best cornerback on a JUCO level for this recruiting cycle. He also holds offers from UCLA, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawai'i and San Jose State.

Jake Overman, TE, 3 Star

A 247Sports composite three-star tight end out of Anaheim. CA. The 6-foot-3, 231 pound prospect also holds offers from Washington, California, Colorado, Utah, among others. According to 247Sports, he has a warm interest in both Oregon State and UNLV although the crystal ball predictions have him committing to Washington. However, his visit at Washington was last year while he visited Oregon State this summer. Also with OSU having four tight ends on the roster and one commit this cycle versus Washington with ten on their roster and two commits this cycle, if Overman wants to the opportunity for more playing time his best bet is Oregon State.

James McNorton, OT, 3 Star

A 247Sports composite offensive tackle from Brentwood, CA. He transferred to Liberty High School for his senior season which he entered with zero offers. Since then, he has put on 20 pounds to weigh in at 270 and still be 6-foot-5. Along with more size has been more offers with Oregon State and Washington State as his top teams. However, he says he has no plans to commit soon.

Dezjhon Malone, CB, 3 Star

A 247Sports composite three-star cornerback out of Fresno, CA and a hard commit to Fresno State. However, he is taking a visit to Oregon State on November 8th for the OSU home game against Washington. If he wants to play for a Power 5 conference, he may decide to flip. His others include BYU and UNLV.

Levi Rogers, OG, 3 Star

A 247Sports composite three-star offensive guard from Woodinville, WA. All of the crystal ball predictions indicate he is going to Stanford. He also holds offers from Arizona State, California, Oregon, among others. According to 247, he has the same level of interest in all of the mentioned schools and Oregon State. But, the crystal predictions tell them not get their hopes up since he appears to be a lock to enroll at Stanford. He is 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds.

Keanu Tanuvasa, DE, 3 Star

A 247Sports composite strongside defensive end out of Mission Viejo, CA. The 6-foot-4, 275 pound prospect plans to visit Oregon State on November 16th for OSU's home game against ASU. UCLA appears to be in the lead but perhaps the Beavers can close that gap with his visit. His other offers include Arizona, Boise State, BYU, and Utah.

DeShawn Lynch, DE, 3 Star

A 247Sports composite three-star strongside defensive end. His crystal ball predictions narrowly favor Oregon over Nebraska and other teams. However, 247Sports claims he has a warm interest in Oregon State still. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Tennessee, USC, and other teams.

Latrell Bankston, DT, 3 Star

A 247Sports composite three-star defensive tackle out of Hutchinson Community College. He's the fourth ranked JUCO defensive tackle in this recruiting cycle. 75% of 247Sports' crystal ball predictions have Oregon State securing his commitment. He also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Arizona and Boise State, among others. He has recorded 3 sacks this JUCO season in 7 games.

