Overview of Auburn’s recruiting class ahead of early signing period

With the early signing period rapidly approaching (Dec. 15), Auburn is kicking it’s recruiting into high gear. The Tigers are looking to add to a recruiting class that has several open spots and could use some more talent. Auburn is in the hunt for several elite recruits like 4-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons.

With Auburn looking to add to their class, here is a look at the players Auburn has committed to their 2022 recruiting class ahead of the early signing period.

Class Ranking: 33rd nationally, 12th in SEC

Total commits: 13

Auburn now has the 12th ranked recruiting class in the SEC according to 247Sports. There is still time to add to the class, but this is a position Auburn never wants to be in.

Average rating per commit: 88.20

Auburn’s average recruiting ranking of 88.20 is just under the 90.00 grade needed to be a 4-star recruit and is good enough for eighth in the SEC. That is lower than Auburn wants to be but is a more accurate picture of the class than their overall ranking in the SEC.

Caden Story, DL

Thankful For This Life, I Really Prayed, Small City But I Got Big Dreams Of Getting Paid 💰…

— ᶜˢ⁵ 💰 (@CadenStory) August 1, 2021

Rank: 4-star, No. 210 nationally, No. 27 DL

Hometown: Lanett, AL

Story is a dominant player who is capable of blowing up the line of scrimmage all by himself. He has the ability to become a special player in the SEC. He ended his senior season with 78 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 18.0 sacks, per Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live.

Harold Geriner, QB

TOUCHDOWN BENEDICTINE @holdengeriner stiff arm moves the chains and then he connects with @ZaquanBryan for a TD a few plays later@BC_Football1902 jumps on top 7-0@WSAV @WSAVBlitz pic.twitter.com/5lQ9taKSPX — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) December 4, 2021

Rank: 4-star, No. 238 nationally, No. 16 QB

Hometown: Savannah, GA

Geriner has had an impressive senior season for Benedictine Military School, completing 194-of-289 passes (67.1 %) for 2,765 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Geriner will be an important addition to the quarterback room that is facing uncertainty around the future of Bo Nix.

Tre Donaldson, S

Brian Miller/Democrat

Rank: 4-star, No. 261 nationally, No. 21 S

Hometown: Tallahassee, FL

Donaldson is a gifted athlete who starts at quarterback and safety and is going to play basketball at Auburn. Auburn recruited him as a safety where he is a physical player who has the potential to play early. Donaldson has completed 46-of-71 passes for 733 yards, 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in five games. He has also made 14 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, caught three interceptions, broken up one pass and forced two fumbles.

Damari Alston, RB

My main man !! Preciate you stopping by @CoachCaddy24, can't wait to get this journey started.. #WDE pic.twitter.com/cMjsPNe3Fm — DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) December 3, 2021

Rank: 4-star, No. 328 nationally, No. 30 RB

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Running back is a major need in the 2022 recruiting class and Alston is a good get. He had a monster senior season, rushing for 1,639 yards and 27 touchdowns in 200 carries (8.2 average).

Omari Kelly, ATH

Rank: 4-star, No. 328 nationally, No. 17 ATH

Hometown: Trussville, AL

Listed as an athlete, Auburn has recruited him as a wide receiver where he is a physical target who can make plays in traffic. Kelly could contend for playing time right away and will be a player to watch. He caught 84 passes for 1,335 yards (15.9 average) and 13 touchdowns.

Ja'Kobi Albert, ATH

Rank: 3-star, No. 370 nationally, No. 21 ATH

Hometown: Fairfield, AL

His speed is the first thing you notice when you watch Albert and that is something you can never have too much of. Albert plays on both sides of the ball in high school but is being recruited as a safety. He ended the year with 35 catches for 603 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught four interceptions.

Eston Harris Jr., OT

Rank: 3-star, No. 413 nationally, No. 35 OT

Hometown: Auburn, AL

Harris is a major get for Auburn at a critical position. He plays with a mean streak and has the frame (6-feet-6, 290-pounds) to stay outside but the athleticism to play either guard or tackle at the next level. He is raw but has plenty of potential.

Micah Riley-Ducker, TE

Rank: 3-star, No. 421 nationally, No. 18 TE

Hometown: Bellevue, NE

The 6-foot-6, 235 pound Riley-Ducker is a threat in the receiving game, catching 36 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games as a senior. In addition to his ability as a receiver, he is a willing blocker who will be able to contribute in both phases.

Jay Fair, WR

Rank: 3-star, No. 557 nationally, No. 75 WR

Hometown: Rockwall, TX

Fair might not have the ideal height for a SEC receiver at 5-feet-10, but he makes up for it with plenty of speed and a physical running style. Fair could also excel on special teams due to his speed. He caught 46 catches for 894 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Drew Bobo, OT

Rank: 3-star, No. 626 nationally, No. 53 OT

Hometown: Auburn, AL

Bobo is still committed but after Auburn moved on from his father Mike Bobo at offensive coordinator it is unclear if they will be able to land him, a decision that is very understandable. Drew Bobo is listed as a tackle but will likely play center or guard, his ability to play every position along the line adds extra value to his commitment.

Powell Gordon, LB

[Photo/Hannah Saad]

Rank: 3-star, No. 635 nationally, No. 61 LB

Hometown: Auburn, AL

Gordon plays for Auburn High and is Auburn’s longest committed recruit. He has the ability to get around the edge when rushing the pass rusher and has plenty of upside in his game. He finished his senior season with 47 tackles, 8.0 sacks and three forced fumbles, per Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live.

Caleb Wooden, S

Rank: 3-star, No. 795 nationally, No. 62 S

Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA

Wooden is the younger brother of Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden. Safety is one of Auburn’s thinnest positions moving forward and Caleb Wooden will look to come in and push for playing time due to his ball-hawking ability and his hard work. He ended his senior season with 40 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, a forced fumble and three interceptions (one pick-six), per Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live.

Alex McPherson, K

Rank: 3-star, No, 1 K

Hometown: Fort Payne, AL

The Carlson era at Auburn is coming to a close but McPherson should be able to keep the good work going. Considered the top kicker in the country he has an effortless range that should only increase as he matures. He showed his range in his senior season, making a record-breaking 61-yarder.

