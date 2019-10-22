Overview of the 2020 Beavers Recruiting Class: Defense

This is the second article in a three article series breaking down the current Oregon State Beavers 2020 recruiting class.

[PART ONE:] Overview of the Beavers 2020 recruiting class: Offense.

Now let's go over the defensive commits:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alex Lemon, DE, 3 Star

Lemon is a 247Sports composite three-star strong-side defensive end out of San Diego Mesa College that measures at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds. His other offers included Florida, Arizona State, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon and Oklahoma. As a JUCO transfer, he'll look to make an immediate impact. In six games played this season, he has 11 tackles and one sack.

John Miller, ILB, 3 Star

An in-state 247Sports composite three-star inside linebacker out of Tualatin, OR. He's the reigning co-defensive player of the year in the Three Rivers League, and a favorite to win the 6A Defensive Player of the Year this season. Oregon State the first to offer the 6-foot-1, 215 pound linebacker and he committed quickly so the Beavers are his only offer.

Junior Walling, ILB, 3 Star

Another in-state 247Sports three-star composite inside linebacker out of Keizer, OR. The 6-foot-1, 231 pound recruit had offers from Air Force, Army, and Utah among other teams.

Tavis Shippen, DE, 3 Star

Shippen is a 247Sports composite three-star strong-side defensive end out of Mt. San Jacinto College. The 6-foot-5, 275 pound JUCO transfer held offers from Arizona State, Oregon, Utah and UCLA. Through 10 games, he has recorded 62 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Shane Kady, DE, 3 Star

Kady is a 247Sports three-star composite weakside defensive end out of Mililani, HI. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound defensive end held offers from Fresno State, Arizona, BYU, Hawai'i, among others. He originally committed to Illinois out of high school before going to junior college.

Story continues

Ron Hardge III, CB, 3 Star

Another JUCO transfer, Hardge III comes out of City College of San Francisco. The 6-foot-1, 175 pound cornerback held Oregon State as his lone offer.

MORE ON THE BEAVS:

Reviewing Matt Moore's journey to the NFL

Beavers defense has dominating performance vs. CAL

Beavers react to their win, Luton credits their "fight"

Overview of the 2020 Beavers Recruiting Class: Defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest