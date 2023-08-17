Overturned semi-truck closes exit ramp during Thursday morning commute in Johnson County

An overturned semi-truck shut down an exit ramp during Thursday morning’s commute in Johnson County.

The truck flipped on its side on the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to Interstate 635 in Merriam, according to KC Scout camera footage.

As of about 7:30 a.m., crews were working to remove the truck, which laid on its side in the grassy area off the right shoulder of the ramp.

The incident has also slowed traffic on I-35 near Antioch Road. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.