Overtime injury ends Stacey's repeat run

Feb. 28—FRANKLIN — Jake Stacey's bid for a repeat state wrestling championship ended painfully last Saturday with an overtime injury in the 175-pound final at Williamson County Ag Expo Center.

The Green Hill senior, who won the 170 championship last year before that weight was eliminated, won a pair technical falls and a major decision Friday to advance to Saturday's championship match. But his shoulder, which had popped out during sectionals the previous week, did so during each of Friday's matches but was popped back in each time.

But when his finals match against Nolensville's Charles McTorry went to overtime tied 4-4, the shoulder came out again 12 seconds into the extra session as he made a diving tackle which might have been a pin. But the pin wasn't called and Stacey was writhing in pain as trainers worked on him. When the 1:30 injury time limit passed and Stacey's shoulder still out of socket, the official declared McTorry, last year's runner up at 160 after a second-place finish as a 113-pound eighth-grader in 2020, the champion.