Overtime Elite, NIL, and the changing basketball landscape | No Cap Room
Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek is joined by Overtime Elite GM & Head of Basketball Operations Damien Wilkins to discuss NIL's role in a changing college basketball and NBA Draft landscape.
Video Transcript
Where does overtime elite stand right now in this, you know, post nil landscape that we're in and how are you guys navigating it with different options for players as best we can?
00, it's, I mean, it's a, it's a, it's a, it's a difficult world to navigate all because like it's just so many people and players out here are just chasing that.
Right?
And you know, even, even with the, you know, the transfer portal and you're seeing all of those things, the guys are just going to schools to get the most money and, and, and, and end up not working out for them because they were chasing the wrong things.
I think, I think people should focus less on the amount of money that you can get from nil and focus more on fit.
Is this a good fit for you?
You're seeing a lot of college coaches getting frustrated and leaving schools now and you know, with the latest being Danny Hurley, I heard them talking about the, the nil thing component being something that he's concerned about and um just all these things like college coaches are now becoming general managers, you know, they're having to negotiate with people and it's no different at this level.
You know, I'm sure our parent company uh over time when people aren't coming to us and discussing nils, like III I hate, I'm glad I'm not in those rooms.
I just, I want to be so far removed from those conversations is because it's just a difficult world to navigate when you have parents um and advise that parents are coming in there with an emotional component behind their, their negotiations.
And then you have advisors coming in there with their agents coming in there with their own agendas as well.
And then the player is sitting there too and it's like, well, I think I'm worth this and I want this and this is what we have to offer.
Like I just, it's a difficult world to navigate.
And again, like I tell guys, our guys are coming in here all the time like, hey, you're gonna get better, like, forget that that stuff is great.
I'm glad they have that.
I wish they had it when I was in high school.
Um But, you know, at the same time, I think, you know, we always gotta keep the main thing, the main thing and that's probably what I would tell.
Well, that is what I would tell all of these guys nowadays.