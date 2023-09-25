Overshadowed: 6 plays that proved crucial in Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State's last-second 17-14 victory over Notre Dame will go down as a classic.

It was only the eighth meeting between the storied programs. Other than the first one, the “Game of the Century” 1935 contest won by Notre Dame, this should go down as the best.

In a game like Saturday night's, a different outcome on a vast number of plays could have changed the result. Selecting only a handful to spotlight seems inadequate.

But here are six plays that shouldn't be overlooked.

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (30) stops Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) on a fourth down run during the first quarter of their game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Cody Simon's fourth-down stop

Senior linebacker Cody Simon is a valued leader even though he doesn't get as many snaps as the Buckeyes would like in their two-linebacker scheme. But Simon started the game because OSU wanted to be bulkier to slow Notre Dame's run game.

On their first drive, the Fighting Irish drove to the Buckeyes' 18-yard line and faced a fourth-and-1. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman rolled right and cut toward the sideline. Simon, who was in pass coverage, reacted quickly and knocked Hartman out of bounds.

Officials originally ruled that Hartman had gained the first down. That was reversed on replay review, denying Notre Dame a chance for an early score.

Here’s Cody Simon with the first big play by OSU’s defense. He stays with Mitchell Evans until recognizing the scramble and knocks Sam Hartman out of bounds just short of the chains on fourth down. pic.twitter.com/cNwenuidns — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) September 24, 2023

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (8) stops Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) on fourth down during the third quarter of their game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Trailing 3-0, Notre Dame got the ball to start the second half and drove to the OSU 39 when it faced another fourth-and-1. The Irish hurried up, and Hartman took the snap and went left.

Look at the way Sonny Styles moves laterally as he reads the play and how Lathan Ransom also diagnosis the play. Textbook. Huge fourth-down stop. But the OSU defense is begin to tire. pic.twitter.com/alfRN8islH — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) September 25, 2023

For a moment, it looked like he had room for the first down. But safeties Sonny Styles and Lathan Ransom read the play and took perfect angles to level Hartman short of the first down.

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates after knocking down a pass against Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter of their game at Notre Dame Stadium.

J.T. Tuimoloau's tackle for loss

After the Buckeyes were stuffed on fourth down trailing 14-10 and Notre Dame got first downs on its next two snaps, Ohio State looked dead in the water. The tide changed on the following snap with 2:34 left.

Exactly what the Irish wanted to do is a bit unclear because OSU defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau got in the backfield so quickly. Hartman faked a handoff and Tuimoloau decked him for a 5-yard loss before he had a chance to do anything else.

Everything was going Notre Dame’s way until J.T. Tuimoloau makes this play. A game-changer. pic.twitter.com/Lrgdu7W9pm — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) September 25, 2023

That changed the dynamic for the series. Ohio State had two timeouts left, so the Irish couldn't come close to running out the clock. The next play was a screen pass. Ransom blitzed, forcing Hartman to get rid of the ball a tick early. Tuimoloau read the play and nearly made an interception. The Irish then ran the ball on third down before punting to set up OSU's fateful final drive.

“J.T. made a couple of great (plays),” Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “You need the guys who are going to make the big-time plays at the end in crunch situations.”

Notre Dame's false start

Normally, a false-start penalty on a fourth-and-15 punt is inconsequential. But every yard on OSU's final drive was crucial, and when Notre Dame captain JD Bertrand moved before the snap, it gave the Buckeyes that extra yardage.

This flinch cost the Irish 5 yards. Kinda mattered in the end. pic.twitter.com/4FmKENObTp — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) September 25, 2023

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) holds up one finger during warm-ups before the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

Fleming's fourth-down conversion

Senior receiver Julian Fleming had only two catches for 8 yards, but his catch on fourth-and-7 from the Irish 39 kept the Buckeyes alive. Kyle McCord delivered the ball in stride, but Notre Dame defensive back Thomas Harper had a chance to tackle Fleming to prevent the first down. But Fleming used his strength and extended the ball for the first down.

Nice job by Julian Fleming to get this fourth-down conversion. He’s a strong guy. pic.twitter.com/jTJDIPPz3I — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) September 25, 2023

Notre Dame drops interception

On the next play, McCord threw to tight end Cade Stover over the middle. Safety DJ Brown read the play and stepped in front of Stover and had a chance for a game-clinching interception. But the ball glanced off Brown's fingertips and fell incomplete.

This could have ended it. pic.twitter.com/bw1J0A9fJj — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) September 25, 2023

The rest is history. McCord threw to Emeka Egbuka to convert a third-and-19 to the 1, and Chip Trayanum scored with 1 second left for the stunning victory. But without those earlier plays, the Buckeyes wouldn't have had the chance to do so.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Overshadowed: 6 plays that proved crucial in OSU's win over Irish