Overreaction Monday: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf is already a top 5 WR in the NFL

Overreaction Monday: DK Metcalf is already a top 5 WR in the NFL

The Seahawks a 4-0 for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2013. Such a hot start calls for some equally sizzling takes. Below are a number of opinions about the Seahawks, and I went through to decide whether each was an overreaction or not.

Thanks to those who submitted their takes on Twitter for this new weekly article series.

This Seahawks defense and lack of a pass rush will doom an MVP type season from Wilson and the Seahawks Super Bowl dreams. — chuck warner (@chucko24) October 5, 2020

Overreaction? Yes.

If anything, the Seahawks poor start defensively has only amplified Russell Wilson’s case for MVP. Seattle has needed him to put up points all the way to the bitter end of each game so far. It’s evident that without Wilson, the Seahawks would be a middle-of-the-road team at best. That’s the definition of “most valuable” when you consider Seattle’s 4-0 start. Wilson is on pace to shatter his own franchise records, and he could challenge Peyton Manning’s NFL record of 55 touchdown passes in a season.

As for Seattle’s ceiling as a whole, the team entered the season as a legit Super Bowl contender and that hasn’t changed. For all of the flaws of the Seahawks defense, the unit has come up with big plays in every game this season: the fourth down stops in Atlanta, the goal-line stand against the Patriots, the clutch takeaways against the Cowboys and then keeping Miami out of the end zone until the final minutes of the game. Things should continue to tighten up on defense to where it’s not a total liability. Add in a knack for making clutch plays and you have a group that makes Seattle’s Super Bowl dreams very much alive.

Besides, look around the NFL, how many defenses are actually playing well? There aren’t many in a year where the league has seen record scoring numbers.

Jarran Reed is not worth the money that we payed him — Josiah Peterson (@Mvpeterson17) October 5, 2020

Overreaction? No.

You need to add nuance to this conversation. Reed, while paid handsomely at $11.5 million per year, is still just the 17th-highest paid 4-3 defensive tackle in football. However, it’s fair to say he hasn’t lived up to that billing. Reed has just one sack and two quarterback hits through four games, and he doesn’t appear to have regained his 2018. The Seahawks were banking on that when they gave Reed the lucrative two-year deal this offseason.

He’s the Seahawks sixth-highest paid player, and he hasn’t performed anywhere close to that level yet.

Travis Homer should be behind Dee Jay Dallas on the depth chart. — Robin Solari (@rtsolari) October 5, 2020

Overreaction? No.

Fans have understandably been clamoring for DeeJay Dallas to get playing time all season. Dallas had a fantastic training camp, and it was a bit odd that he was a healthy inactive for the first two weeks. It wasn’t until Week 4 when Seattle finally gave him a few touches. Dallas carried the ball twice for eight yards and caught two passes for 15 yards.

According to Brian Nemhauser, Dallas evaded three tackles against the Dolphins. Travis Homer has evaded just one all season. I’m all for leaning on guys you trust, and the Seahawks clearly trust Homer, but Dallas has far more upside, both as a runner and as a pass catcher.

This staff has built the franchise’s greatest offense 7years after building the greatest defense. — Gary Newton (@Gary_Newtonx5) October 5, 2020

Overreaction? No.

This is the greatest offense in Seahawks history by a wide margin. Seattle is on pace for 568 points this season, which would easily be a new franchise record. Wilson, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are also on pace to shatter franchise records. The combination of talent and philosophy make this one of the most potent offenses in football right now.

@Joe_Fann DK Metcalf is already a top 5 WR — Branden (@witeboymic) October 5, 2020

Overreaction? No.

There are a lot of really talented wide receivers in the NFL, but the list of guys you can say are definitively better than DK Metcalf is dwindling. He doesn’t have the elite numbers in terms of volume of receptions, but his explosive-play ability is just as good as anyone. Through four games, Metcalf leads the NFL in receiving yards (403) and ranks third in receiving touchdowns (3).

