Overreaction Monday: Should Seahawks fans give up any Super Bowl hopes for 2020? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

There was no shortage of hot takes to comb through following the Seahawks 44-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Seattle allowed the most points of any game in the Pete Carroll, which is a bit of a coincidence as it came out on Sunday that Carroll had been extended through the 2025 season.

Let’s dive into the takes. Thanks, as always, to those who participated.

Ken Norton needs his role reduced and Pete needs to bring in (at the least) some kind of consultant to brainstorm solutions to this pitiful defensive performances. — Robin Solari (@rtsolari) November 9, 2020

Overreaction? No.

We’ve gone down this road before, and a majority of the responses this week were once again calling for Ken Norton to be fired. I picked this one because it’s more nuanced, and there’s no sense in talking about something that isn’t going to happen. As I wrote on Sunday, the Seahawks coaching staff needs to do some serious soul searching this week, and everything should be on the table. That includes Pete Carroll taking over play calling responsibilities and getting opinions from outside sources. A fresh perspective and a different set of eyes, even in an unofficial capacity, could certainly help.

the seahawks are too flawed a team to make the superbowl this year — Tyler (@Ckrawl) November 9, 2020

Overreaction? Yes.

Perspective is important. The Seahawks are 6-2 at the midway point of the season and in control of their own destiny the rest of the way. Seattle’s defense is alarmingly poor, but when assessing the Seahawks deficiencies, it’s important to understand that every team in the NFC is flawed. The Green Bay Packers have two losses. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just got embarrassed by the Saints. New Orleans has looked mortal for most of the season. There isn’t a team in the conference that is definitively better than the rest.

That’s why my take on the Seahawks continues to be the same: Seattle is good enough offensively to beat any team in football but poor enough defensively to lose to anybody as well. Thus, getting bounced from the postseason in the Wild Card Round is just as possible as a Super Bowl run.

I sent one yesterday too about the offense becoming predictable, but can we just admit that Adam’s isn’t a safety? He’s a LB. We need two other safeties on the field with him. — Kris McCoskery (@kmccoskery) November 9, 2020

Overreaction? No.

It’s pretty simple: Jamal Adams has been proficient as a pass rusher and a liability in coverage. We’ve reached the point where it’s worth trying different things in order to figure out which adjustment will help the Seahawks defense. If Seattle moved Adams to linebacker, he’d probably get attacked relentlessly in the running game, but if teams aren’t running the football against the Seahawks, maybe that would be a moot point?

Allowing Adams to play in the box while putting two safeties behind him is something worth trying. In theory, it would allow Adams to rush the passer without leaving such a void in the secondary. This move, of course, would cut into the playing time of Jordyn Brooks and/or K.J. Wright.

The status quo isn’t working, which is why I’m all for Seattle getting creative defensively. After allowing 44 points against the Bills, the Seahawks really don’t have much to lose.

The defensive line isn’t the issue with the defense — Grant Baldwin (@grant_baldwin27) November 9, 2020

Overreaction? No.

Over a span of three weeks, the Seahawks have had one game without a single quarterback hit and another without a single pass defended. Seattle’s problems defensively have been vast and varied. Sunday’s seven-sack outburst was impressive, but I’ll wait to see it again before saying the defensive line is no longer an issue. Remember, prior to Sunday, Jamal Adams was still tied for the team-high in sacks (2.0) despite missing four games.

Seattle hopes that Carlos Dunlap will continue to be the cure. Dunlap was tremendous in his Seahawks debut with a sack and three tackles for loss.

The reason why this isn’t an overreaction is because there are far more reasons for optimism regarding the defensive and pass rush a whole. Conversely, it’s hard to find a silver lining for the secondary. Nobody has played up to expectations this season coverage wise. That includes Shaquill Griffin and Quandre Diggs. Quinton Dunbar has been inconsistent at best, and now he’s clearly laboring through a sore knee.

Story continues