Overreaction Monday: Russell Wilson deserves his share of blame for Seahawks shortcomings

It wouldn’t be right to end the season without one final “Overreaction Monday.” To no surprise, there were more than 200 submissions this week to sift through. The ones picked below are a good summation of how many Seahawks fans are feeling right now after the 30-20 loss to the Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Thanks, as always, to those who participated. And a huge thank you to everyone who submitted takes and read this column each week. This has been an enjoyable weekly adventure that we’ve all gone through together.

The coaching staff needs to learn how to adjust / adapt to schemes *before* the post-game press conference. — ፨ Ｍｉｋｅ ፨ Ｇｉａｒｌｏ ፨ (he/him/his) (@mjgiarlo) January 11, 2021

Overreaction? No.

This is more than fair. We heard too often during the season about the inability to adjust soon enough. Pete Carroll has lamented this again in the days following Saturday’s loss. So there’s not a ton to add other than to tell you I agree.

I will say that Russell Wilson should be included in this. Wilson is far too experienced and makes far too much money to shrug his shoulders and look at the coaching staff when things go south. That’s not to say he’s exonerating himself outwardly, but he’s dodged blame for the most part in this conversation.

Wilson is the field general. He’s the one seeing the live bullets first-hand. There’s no reason why Wilson shouldn’t have been able to contribute to finding solutions on the fly when things weren’t working. The fact that the offense never figured things out and flamed out so spectacularly against the Rams means everyone is culpable, Wilson included.

The Hawks need to bring in legit competition to Russ this offseason. The backup QB should be used occasionally to run wildcat or mix up the offense. No more backup QB's that don't threaten his spot in the slightest. — John Metzger (@metz123) January 11, 2021

Overreaction? Yes.

The Seahawks need to get Wilson back on track, but publicly putting his starting job on the hot seat isn’t the move.

Should we really be surprised of the outcome in the playoffs? It stings but the Rams have the better coach, better coordinators & better playmakers on D. — SP (@sp_da_man) January 11, 2021

Overreaction? No

You’re correct. Nobody should be surprised by what transpired on Saturday. I wrote as much after the game. The Rams did a vastly superior job making the most of their talent through excellent coaching and schemes.

I asked Pete Carroll why the Rams were able to figure out the Seahawks but the Seahawks weren’t able to figure out the Rams? Why did only one team benefit from the familiarity of playing three times in a season? He referenced Aaron Donald as an unstoppable game-wrecker. He’s not wrong, of course, as Donald will be regarded as one of the best defensive players in NFL history by the time he retires.

But Seattle’s offense has Wilson (an elite QB), Tyler Lockett (an underrated star) and DK Metcalf (a physical phenom). Even with an offensive line getting whooped by Donald, was there no counterpunch that could have mitigated that dominance? Seattle has far too much talent to just waive the white flag when facing another superior player, especially one the Seahawks will still have to see twice a year moving forward.

This team doesn’t learn from their past mistakes - and it’s because the head coach refuses to see the same issues causing the team to lose in the playoffs every year. — chuck warner (@chucko24) January 11, 2021

Overreaction? No.

I also wrote about the Seahawks fatal flaws that continue to pop up in big games. The issue is that, while you’re correct in this, Carroll probably would disagree with you that some of these things are issues in the first place. He’s consistently downplayed the significance of Seattle’s 4th-and-1 blunder in the fourth quarter on Saturday. His optimism keeps him from publicly acknowledging that mistakes might be tied to more systemic shortcomings. And as I put in my column on Monday, he is who he is and is evidently not going to change all of his stripes.

My overreaction is all the fans are overreacting. We bullied Carroll into a “Let Russ Cook” mentality that wasn’t sustainable with how the Head Coach wants his offence to work. Now we want coaches fired? Please. That’s a lazy take. Keep Calm n’ Carroll On. — Hunter Clement (@huntmanclem) January 11, 2021

Overreaction? Yes.

The idea that Carroll got bullied into anything is nonsense. And a counterpoint to the second part of your take: Is it possible that the way the head coach wants his offense to work is antiquated and not properly maximizing the talent on his roster? It’s worth debating.

I’m not saying Carroll deserves to be fired. I don’t believe that he should. But let’s not pretend he’s infallible here.

Coaching is accountable for the loss this weekend. There was little adjustment to a good defense, relying on (amazing) broken plays from Russell Wilson isn't and will never be the answer. — Richard (@Hawkdog9) January 11, 2021

Overreaction? No.

The blame is pretty comprehensive, coaching included. I don’t think you can overstate how poorly the o-line played, though.

Pete leaves the offense alone. Give full control to Schotty and Russ. — Brian Gardner (@Gards22) January 11, 2021

Overreaction? No.

The major headline from Carroll’s comments on Monday was in regard to him wanting to run the ball more in 2021. And justifiably so. But Carroll sharing that he overruled Brian Schottenheimer’s play call on that critical 4th-and-1, leading to Seattle getting out of the huddle late and getting flagged for a false start remains astounding to me.

If Carroll truly trusts Schottenheimer and his system, he needs to leave him be in big situations. Micromanaging with the game on the line and then trying to normalize it after the fact is alarming.

Considering the Jamal Adams trade and cap situation, the Seahawks should be open to trading DK Metcalf or other young assets for draft capital. — k r (@thr1llho) January 11, 2021

Overreaction? Yes.

Trading DK Metcalf, who is still on his rookie contract, in search of… another DK Metcalf, presumably (?), doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me. Seattle has initiated its plan by going all-in on Jamal Adams. The Seahawks now have to see it through.

Despite being Seattle’s greatest ever coach Pete Carroll’s inability to adjust his approach is starting to tarnish his legacy — Tim Yorke (@RETR074) January 11, 2021

Overreaction? Yes.

I read this take and thought of the Harvey Dent quote, “You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” This is super applicable right now with Carroll and how a large faction of Seahawks fans feel about him.

But no, this doesn’t effect Carroll’s legacy. That’s all about long-term sentiment, and he’ll always be remembered and revered as the first head coach to ever bring a Super Bowl Championship to Seattle. His current approval rating won’t change that, no matter how far it dips in the next few years.