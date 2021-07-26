Overreaction Monday: Hope springs eternal with Seahawks camp just days away originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It would have been wrong of me to let my time with NBC Sports Northwest conclude without one final Overreaction Monday.

This has been my favorite series because it allows me to, a) interact with fans on social media and, b) get an idea of the pulse of the fanbase. It’s valuable to know which topics spark optimism and the others that draw pessimism out of the 12s.

The takes this week are mostly rosy and hopeful, as they should be with Seahawks camp set to open in just a few days. Even so, I had to pump the breaks on a few of the hype trains that I’m not ready to board just yet.

Thank you to everyone who has ever participated in this series. It quite literally wouldn’t exist without you.

Let’s dive in.

The status quo will be broken. Meaning that the Seahawks will either have a losing record or finally reach the NFC CG. — Jurgen Meyer (@Jurgen_Meyer) July 26, 2021

Seahawks will either win the NFC (and probably super bowl) and Russ will commit long term



OR



they will finish 7-10 and it will be his last year in Seattle — Ospina (@drumlikebonzo) July 26, 2021

Overreaction? No.

I really like these two takes and wanted to include both. Seattle has been in this “good but not great” abyss since the back-to-back Super Bowl runs in 2013 and 2014, winning just three playoff games over the last six seasons. There is immense pressure on the Seahawks this season, and I think they have a group of players and coaches capable of thriving under that scrutiny.

But injuries happen. And heartbreaking losses are possible amid a grueling 17-game schedule that includes a loaded divisional slate and a number of other standout opponents. Nothing about this is scientific, of course, but I agree with these sentiments that things will fall in either direction of the stalemate they’ve fallen into.

It’s worth noting that my anticipation is for Seattle to be successful in 2021. That’s largely due to my faith in Shane Waldron being the perfect man to lead the Seahawks offense. More on him in a second.

Not winning a playoff game this year means either Wilson or Carroll won't return. — Steven Tilley (@DiscOHsteve) July 26, 2021

Overreaction? No.

I agree with this take and included it because it’s my belief that the status quo wouldn’t be good enough to keep Russell Wilson around in 2022. I’ve said and written that take on many occasions, and I’m happy to double down one final time on Overreaction Monday.

Seahawks are finally going to have an Offensive Coordinator that is going to utilize their many playmakers to the best of their abilities (RPOs, play action, etc.) and by staying balanced which is going to get Russell his first MVP. More of speaking this one into existence 😂🤞🏼 — RD5™ (@Ryan_Dugan56) July 26, 2021

Overreaction? No.

Wilson was the leader in the clubhouse for the MVP award through the first half of the 2021 season prior to completely falling off the rails in the second half. Waldron’s ability to establish a quick and efficient short passing game while orchestrating a diverse and multiple rushing attack would go a long way in aiding his future Hall of Fame quarterback. In addition, Waldron’s ingenuity should benefit DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Seattle’s offense should have no problem being a top 10 unit given the bevvy of talent on the roster. It honestly should be a top five group barring significant injuries. That puts pressure on Waldron to validate himself as a worthy NFL offensive coordinator.

But it also puts pressure on Wilson to put it all together consistently for 17 games. Wilson, for all his frustrations with the organization, knows he must be better in 2021. That means a flourishing relationship between OC and QB is crucial for both parties.

Jordyn Brooks will establish himself as the best LB of his draft class — Vountee (@vountee) July 26, 2021

Overreaction: No.

I’m going to continue the optimism before bursting a few bubbles momentarily. I’m a believer in Jordyn Brooks, and despite Patrick Queen’s impressive production as a rookie, it wasn’t anything that’s unattainable for Brooks.

Queen had a fine rookie season, but a few splash plays overshadow the advanced metrics that illustrate a much more mediocre campaign. Seattle passed on Queen in favor of Brooks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Brooks will have the chance to prove them right this year.

Alex Collins will win the RB2 spot, and the Seahawks will either cut Penny or trade him for next to nothing.



Best wishes, Joe! — Michael Hendrickson (@MaytownMichael) July 26, 2021

Overreaction? No

I’d put my money on Alex Collins being the Seahawks RB2 this season behind Chris Carson. Banking on Rashaad Penny to remain healthy and recapture the burst he had in that brief two-game stretch prior to his 2019 ACL tear is a risky proposition.

My guess is that Penny still makes the roster given he’s a former first-round pick, and Seattle won’t cast him aside until the organization is absolutely sure it’s time to move on.

Top 10 defense with Rasheem Green n Alton Robinson making huge contributions! — HopelessNotRomantic (@NorthWestBrian1) July 26, 2021

Overreaction? Yes.

I just don’t see this. The Seahawks having a top 10 defense would mean getting the best-case scenario out of wild cards like Darrell Taylor, Marquise Blair, Jordyn Brooks and Ahkello Witherspoon while also avoiding major injuries to other centerpieces. Being in the top half of the league is more attainable in my opinion, and that should be good enough given how potent I expect the offense to be.

To put a bow on this take: I’m a big-time believer in Alton Robinson after his 4.0-sack rookie campaign, but my feelings on Rasheem Green are similar to my thoughts on Rashaad Penny. Green had every opportunity to be a difference-maker on a talent-depleted defensive line in 2020, and he failed to beat out L.J. Collier for a starting job.

There’s far too much depth on this year’s group to expect big things out of Green this year. Making the roster may even prove to be a challenge depending on who steps up in camp.

Tre Brown will win one of the starting CB spots. — BK (@BKvoiceover) July 26, 2021

Overreaction? Yes.

I fully expect Ahkello Witherspoon and D.J. Reed Jr. to start at corner to open the season. Brown may supplant Witherspoon at some point this season, though.

Cedric Lattimore makes the team and contributes at a decently high level. — Karl Havoc 🐦🛥🌩🦑 (@realTomFrieden) July 26, 2021

Overreaction: No.

There are snaps to be earned at nose tackle, especially if Seattle gives Poona Ford some extra run at 3-tech. Bryan Mone and Al Woods will be Cedric Lattimore’s top competition for gameday reps. There’s no reason why he can’t carve himself out a role this season, especially given he showed well when given a chance to play last season.

Darrell Taylor 8+ sacks — Cameron Cole (@Cocaleste) July 26, 2021

Overreaction: Yes.

Whew boy this is some buy in the sky stuff right here. John Schneider and Pete Carroll would be running deserved victory laps around the VMAC if this were to occur. Let’s make this very clear: I’m pulling for Darrell Taylor to prove Seattle’s front office right, I’m just not banking on him doing so immediately.

Let’s see if he can remain healthy during camp and win the starting SAM job first.