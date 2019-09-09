Overreaction Monday: Dazed and Confused in Dental Chairs

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and Pat Forde review all the biggest games from around the college football landscape from Week 2. How good was Matthew McConaughey’s pregame speech? Pete takes you inside the LSU-Texas showdown after a week of all-access in Austin. (2:37)

Is there currently a weirder story in college football than Hugh Freeze? The Liberty coach’s medical issues continue to dominate headlines as he lugged a dentist's chair all the way to Louisiana for a loss. (33:09)

Pat, Pete and Dan cap the podcast by giving out their Small-Sample Heisman awards before they say something nice about…someone…anyone? (41:31)

