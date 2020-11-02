Overreaction Monday: Is David Moore the best No. 3 WR in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The start of a new week means it’s time for Overreaction Monday. The Seahawks improved to 6-1 on Sunday with a 37-27 win over the 49ers. With Green Bay’s loss to Minnesota, Seattle now sits atop the NFC standings through Week 8.

Below are some of the best takes fans sent in on social media. I decided which are an overreaction and which are spot on. There were lots of good ones this week, and so I tried to get to as many as possible. Thanks, as always, to those who participated.

DJ Reed is the best slot corner on the roster — Tom Page (@tompage) November 2, 2020

Overreaction? No.

D.J. Reed had a tremendous debut for the Seahawks with an interception, two passes defended, six tackles and a quarterback pressure. It was only one game, but his play wasn’t totally unexpected. Pete Carroll expressed multiple times that he was eager to see Reed play upon returning from a pectoral injury.

While Reed and Ugo Amadi are comparable in coverage, Reed’s ability to blitz and rush the passer give him the edge in my eyes. That versatility should be useful for the pass rush-needy Seahawks even when Jamal Adams returns.

This 2020 draft class is the team's best in years, especially in terms of how much value they've added---and how quickly they started getting quality snaps. — ፨ Ｍｉｋｅ ፨ Ｇｉａｒｌｏ ፨ (he/him/his) (@mjgiarlo) November 2, 2020

Overreaction? Yes (but just barely).

It’s far too soon to crown the 2020 draft class. Damien Lewis has been a home run of a pick thus far. Alton Robinson also appears to have been a great find in the fifth round. But we have to see more from everyone else, particularly Jordyn Brooks and, eventually, Darrell Taylor.

Your point is fair in that it’s good to see most of the class healthy and playing. But there’s a difference between getting reps and making an impact. What works in the favor of this year’s class is that there’s not a whole lot of competition from the 2013-19 drafts.

I’ll take the 2019 class based on DK Metcalf alone and the 2015 class with Frank Clark and Tyler Lockett.

The defense has turned the corner. — 𝗕𝗲𝗻 (@benaugustine7) November 2, 2020

Overreaction? Yes.

The defense took a step in the right direction, but it’s important to keep in mind how poorly Jimmy Garoppolo played before leaving the game injured. It’s no coincidence that Nick Mullens came into the game and threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while engineering three-straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

That, of course, doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge that Seattle did some good things to make Garoppolo uncomfortable. Blitzing frequently and utilizing Bobby Wagner’s pass rush ability paid off against an immobile quarterback like Garoppolo.

The Seahawks having their best defensive performance of the season with reinforcements on the way is also encouraging. Jamal Adams and Carlos Dunlap should provide a major boost.

That’s why I don’t want to be a total buzzkill here. There’s absolutely reason for optimism following Sunday’s win, I just think it’s important to temper excitement and expectations until Seattle’s defense shows it can do it again.

The defense started to get better after Shaquem Griffen started getting regular playing time. — ThaDabCrab (@ThaDabCrab) November 2, 2020

Overreaction? Yes.

Shaquem Griffin was marvelous in the Week 3 win over the Cowboys. Since then, his playing time has been sporadic, as has his production. Griffin didn’t play a single defensive snap against the 49ers while tight end-turned-defensive end Stephen Sullivan played 22. He has been a matchup-based situational player, and his roster spot could be in jeopardy at some point this season.

DK Metcalf will be a first team all pro this season. — Logan Weber (@LoganWeber5) November 2, 2020

Overreaction? No.

Metcalf would undoubtedly be an All-Pro if the season ended today. He’s tied for first with seven receiving touchdowns and ranks fourth with 680 receiving yards. It’s worth noting that the three players with more yards than Metcalf have a combined seven touchdowns. With juicy matchups left on the schedule against the Jets, Giants and Washington Football Team, there’s no reason to expect Metcalf to slow down anytime soon.

Story continues