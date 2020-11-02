Overreaction Monday: Is David Moore the best No. 3 WR in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
The start of a new week means it’s time for Overreaction Monday. The Seahawks improved to 6-1 on Sunday with a 37-27 win over the 49ers. With Green Bay’s loss to Minnesota, Seattle now sits atop the NFC standings through Week 8.
Below are some of the best takes fans sent in on social media. I decided which are an overreaction and which are spot on. There were lots of good ones this week, and so I tried to get to as many as possible. Thanks, as always, to those who participated.
DJ Reed is the best slot corner on the roster— Tom Page (@tompage) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? No.
D.J. Reed had a tremendous debut for the Seahawks with an interception, two passes defended, six tackles and a quarterback pressure. It was only one game, but his play wasn’t totally unexpected. Pete Carroll expressed multiple times that he was eager to see Reed play upon returning from a pectoral injury.
While Reed and Ugo Amadi are comparable in coverage, Reed’s ability to blitz and rush the passer give him the edge in my eyes. That versatility should be useful for the pass rush-needy Seahawks even when Jamal Adams returns.
This 2020 draft class is the team's best in years, especially in terms of how much value they've added---and how quickly they started getting quality snaps.— ፨ Ｍｉｋｅ ፨ Ｇｉａｒｌｏ ፨ (he/him/his) (@mjgiarlo) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? Yes (but just barely).
It’s far too soon to crown the 2020 draft class. Damien Lewis has been a home run of a pick thus far. Alton Robinson also appears to have been a great find in the fifth round. But we have to see more from everyone else, particularly Jordyn Brooks and, eventually, Darrell Taylor.
Your point is fair in that it’s good to see most of the class healthy and playing. But there’s a difference between getting reps and making an impact. What works in the favor of this year’s class is that there’s not a whole lot of competition from the 2013-19 drafts.
I’ll take the 2019 class based on DK Metcalf alone and the 2015 class with Frank Clark and Tyler Lockett.
The defense has turned the corner.— 𝗕𝗲𝗻 (@benaugustine7) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? Yes.
The defense took a step in the right direction, but it’s important to keep in mind how poorly Jimmy Garoppolo played before leaving the game injured. It’s no coincidence that Nick Mullens came into the game and threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while engineering three-straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
That, of course, doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge that Seattle did some good things to make Garoppolo uncomfortable. Blitzing frequently and utilizing Bobby Wagner’s pass rush ability paid off against an immobile quarterback like Garoppolo.
The Seahawks having their best defensive performance of the season with reinforcements on the way is also encouraging. Jamal Adams and Carlos Dunlap should provide a major boost.
That’s why I don’t want to be a total buzzkill here. There’s absolutely reason for optimism following Sunday’s win, I just think it’s important to temper excitement and expectations until Seattle’s defense shows it can do it again.
The defense started to get better after Shaquem Griffen started getting regular playing time.— ThaDabCrab (@ThaDabCrab) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? Yes.
Shaquem Griffin was marvelous in the Week 3 win over the Cowboys. Since then, his playing time has been sporadic, as has his production. Griffin didn’t play a single defensive snap against the 49ers while tight end-turned-defensive end Stephen Sullivan played 22. He has been a matchup-based situational player, and his roster spot could be in jeopardy at some point this season.
DK Metcalf will be a first team all pro this season.— Logan Weber (@LoganWeber5) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? No.
Metcalf would undoubtedly be an All-Pro if the season ended today. He’s tied for first with seven receiving touchdowns and ranks fourth with 680 receiving yards. It’s worth noting that the three players with more yards than Metcalf have a combined seven touchdowns. With juicy matchups left on the schedule against the Jets, Giants and Washington Football Team, there’s no reason to expect Metcalf to slow down anytime soon.
The Seahawks have the best offense in the nfl— Maxwell Stern (@stern_maxwell) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? No.
You could argue it’s the Chiefs and not get much pushback, but it’s a coinflip between them and the Seahawks.
David Moore is best number 3 receiver in the league.— Largents a Legend (@MarkMisselbrook) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? Yes.
David Moore has been tremendous with 16 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also carried the ball four times for 44 yards. Moore has several clutch plays and acrobatic catches under his belt this season.
Still, I’ll take Michael Gallup, whichever receiver you decide is No. 3 on the Steelers depth chart, Mecole Hardman and Curtis Samuel over Moore. I’m going to be honest, though, when I started going through NFL rosters, I expected that list of players I’d definitively take over Moore to be longer. He really has been vastly improved from a year ago.
DeeJay Dallas is not an NFL-caliber running back.— Marc-André Ross (@MarcAndreRoss) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? Yes.
This seems harsh. Dallas wasn’t overly impressive between the tackles on Sunday and averaged just 2.3 yards per carry. But he’s got sure hands and still managed to score twice against the 49ers. I think Dallas has a bright future ahead of him.
Bobby Wagner is the best player in Seahawks history— Seattle Sports Brasil (@SeattleSBrasil) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? Yes.
Russell Wilson is the best player in Seahawks franchise history. Wagner will likely finish No. 2 when it’s all said and done, though.
When it’s all said and done, DK Metcalf will have a reputation in sports similar to those of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.— Ryan Neal is the best Neal (@MilesDaily) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? Yes.
DK Metcalf could break all of Jerry Rice’s records and still not be anywhere near the level of fame attained by Michael Jordan and LeBron James. That’s no fault of Metcalf’s, of course, because no NFL player could ever reach those two.
The Seahawks should trade Jarran Reed. Mone & Poona are better, and Reed carries way too high of a salary. They paid him hoping he would resume his 2018 production and that appears to have been a mistake.— Evan Hill (@EvaninSEA) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? Yes.
It’s an overreaction because I’m not sure what the expected return is. Reed has underwhelmed for most of the season, but he’s still a valuable rotational piece, albeit an overpaid one. Seattle is far too thin along the defensive line to part ways with Reed.
Teams aren’t going to be lining up to acquire an expensive, underproducing player at the deadline, which is why trading him for the sake of moving him doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.
Carlos Dunlap instantly becomes one of the best 3 defensive players on the roster— cameRon (@Camorooni) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? Yes.
It’s hard to say that a player with 1.0 sack through seven games is automatically a top three player on Seattle’s defense. Wagner, K.J. Wright, Shaquill Griffin, Quinton Dunbar, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs are all players I’d rank above Dunlap prior to the edge rushers Seahawks debut in Week 9.
The Seahawks will go 10-0 outside of the NFC West. Already halfway there.— John DeKaylin Fraley (@johndavidfraley) November 2, 2020
Overreaction? No.
The Seahawks will be substantial favorites in every non-divisional matchup remaining save for this weekend against the Bills (Eagles, Giants, Jets and WFT). If the Seahawks get a win in Buffalo, there’s a very real chance this happens.