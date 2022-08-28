Overreacting To Week 0 Results

Time to get the hot takes out

What is next for these teams

Everyone has a bold take or kneejerk reaction to the start of a season and we will be doing that each and every week going through something for each team or game of the Mountain West football season.

Week 0 saw five Mountain West teams in action and each one we can bring out the blow torch for hot takes, and some may not even seem all that out there.

Wyoming needs to can Craig Bohl

Hear us out on this one. Bohl’s contract was renewed in 2020 to add one year to his existing contract that will keep him in Laramie through the 2024 season. That is only two more seasons which is not a lot of time.

Having a coach with two or fewer seasons left on a contract is not ideal for recruiting.

Going out on the trail and trying to get players to come to a school with the possibility of their coach not being around during their time is not a good look and will hurt recruiting.

Bohl has shown no ability to be even the most little bit creative on offense or knows how to use a quarterback. He even tries to claim stake to Josh Allen even going as far as to use him as a recruiting tool this offseason.

Checks the tape. Factual. https://t.co/WbyHzTCGnq — Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) August 28, 2022

There is a legitimate possibility if he doesn’t get to a bowl game this year he is fired. He has gone to a bowl game in four of his eight seasons but this team is just frustrating to watch. Defense sends player to the NFL who do really well and even some offensive players with nine total being drafted since 2014.

Nine players draft picks ties them with Fresno State and Colorado State while being behind only Boise State and San Diego State.

UNLV will lead the Mountain West in scoring

The Rebels scored 52 points against Idaho State with a great performance and moral boost this team needs.

You’re highest scoring offense in FBS is currently UNLV. They win 52-21 over Idaho State. They also have a turnover slot machine. pic.twitter.com/pjykRZ9T7Y — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) August 27, 2022

This is a hot take post so what else do you want from us? Rational thought that UNLV will be improved and might have the best point differential gain from 2021 to 2022? Is that what you want us to say?

No, today we celebrate UNLV having the best offense in all of the land so far in FBS.

Yes, Calvin Tyler, Jr. Is The Best RB

There are a lot of good running backs in the conference and this offseason I’ve been mentioning Tyler as one to watch for as a major player. Last year, he was one of the best backs before getting hurt.

In the opener against UConn, Tyler got off to a great start taking the bulk of the carries with 33 for 161 yards and also caught a pair of passes for 33 yards. He did not reach the end zone but he is off to a great start.

Hawaii’s Rebuild Is Uh… In Trouble

Timmy Chang‘s first outing as a head coach did not go well and maybe we can do a dual overreaction which is Vanderbilt is going to be a player in the SEC this year by putting up 63 points.

The Warriors offense seems to be OK at least moving the ball but not putting up points. They rotated quarterbacks with Brayden Schager and Joey Yellen who together combined for a just decent 250 yards on just 4.5 yards per attempt.

Hawaii couldn’t keep drives going by being 0-4 on fourth downs and just 5 of 16 on third downs.

The defense obviously was bad. They allowed Vandy to rush for 9.2 yards per play and 7.0 per pass. There is a legitimate chance that this Hawaii team could be the worst in the conference.

Early Star For Best Defender Is From Reno?

The Nevada Wolf Pack defense made a lot of plays against New Mexico State. The start of the show was Wake Forest transfer defensive back Isaiah Essissima who had a pair of interceptions and two tackles in the win.

But why bury the lede with the real hero for this Nevada defense and it is the Turnover Trident.

Nevada has a turnover trident! #CFBisBack This definitely feels like a @SickosCommittee decision. pic.twitter.com/f4ZZdvbkxM — Josh Fredlund (@J0shFr3d) August 28, 2022

These turnover things are all great but the Wolf Pack might have something with their defense and the addition of Essissima who in Week 0 is being the best defender in the conference.





More Week 0!

