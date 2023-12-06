Overlooked: Here are several underrecruited Brevard high school football seniors

Looking for Dai'veon Parham or Samadrae Hawkins during a Cocoa High football game?

When the Tigers defense is on the field, look first around the opposing ball carrier. There, you'll likely find the two. They lead the Cocoa defense in tackles with 135 (Hawkins) and 124 (Parham).

Yet neither senior has been stalked by recruiters from major colleges. Both will help lead their team to an FHSAA Class 2S title Friday, and colleges can sign senior players as early as Dec. 20.

Both Hawkins and Parham have 20 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Hawkins was the FLORIDA TODAY Defensive Football Player of the Year last year because he produces mightily in big games, and Parham, at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, would seem to have the frame colleges want.

"He'll end up somewhere," Tigers coach Ryan Schneider said of Parham. "I feel like, with a lot of these colleges now, they don't have a lot of time to develop players. They aren't given enough time, and they have to worry about their jobs."

For his part, Parham has heard coaches like his long arms, and he isn't particular about his position.

"I could put my hand in the dirt and play (defensive) end. I could play linebacker. I could play safety," he said. "I just feel like I'm a very versatile player."

Melbourne head coach David Kintigh worried that too much recruiting relies on social media exposure now, compared to how it was done only 10 years ago.

"Back then, every college coach who would come through the area would stop at every school," he said. "They'd come through and ask who you've got. Now, it doesn't happen that way."

Melbourne High's James Hinds, a 6-3, 280-pound offensive lineman who area coaches named first-team All-District 12, is one player the Bulldogs head coach David Kintigh described him as a "great character" player worthy of college attention.

Linebacker Johnny Wright led the team with 155 tackles, intercepted two passes and forced two fumbles. Kintigh added Derek Ingram and Keoni Collins to the list.

"Wright has been working hard and worked his way up," Kintigh said. "He's a great defensive leader. The kids really rally around him, and he gets them going. These are things (college) coaches doesn't see unless they're exposed to them."

Palm Bay's Dan Burke listed multi-position Zack Emery-Foster among a few seniors he thought deserved some recruiting attention.

"I'm not sure what D(ivision) I level, but I have no doubt that he could help a smaller DI or (FCS) program and find a place to fit in," Burke said. "He's a great all-around athlete with a gymnastics background (and) good academics."

Emery-Foster has played several roles, including quarterback, receiver, holder, punter and returner.

Burke also mentioned linemen Hayden Smith and Oscar Castillo — "I know you can't teach size or speed, so some program might find them helpful" — as well as edge rusher Malik Gay.

"He is ... very raw with his technique," Burke said. "He will only get better, if someone takes a chance on him."

Brian Oesterle didn't have much of a name in Brevard when Hustlers coach Nate Hooks suggested him for this list as a "fast, tough and an excellent student."

Oesterle made himself more and more known on the field, including as a DC Roofing 321preps Athlete of the Week after a 216-yard rushing game against Holy Trinity. He ended the season with 1,012 rushing yards and 66 tackles.

Heritage coach Mykel Benson highlighted linebacker Deaven McDonald, who led the team with 53 stops, including 15 for loss and three sacks.

Benson also listed quarterback Joe Tenta, defensive backs Tashon Townsend, Kevarris Cohen and Alex Pettie as well as running back Judah Knight, offensive lineman Damien Laguna and defensive end Conrad Bryant.

Satellite coach Brian Helton suggested captains Tristan White and Atticus Henderson, who made a team-high 77 tackles as a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker, were worthy of looks along with Brady Ferris, who was injured early in the season.

"All three kids have come along this past year-and-a-half," the second-year head coach said. "They are all good-sized, great students, all leaders."

When Titusville head coach John Holmes listed Nate Lopez, Ray Wilson-Polydor and Jaden Brown, the Terriers were in a season-opening run that took them to 8-0 before a loss to Cocoa.

Lopez went on to average 5.9 yards a carry and lead the defense with 101 tackles. Wilson-Polydor was the top receiver, with 27 catches for 521 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown made 47 tackles and intercepted a pass while accounting for 229 yards in punt and kickoff returns.

Second-year Holy Trinity head coach Hurlie Brown called linebacker Wyatt Chanda is a "true downhill linebacker type of kid," and would have liked to have another year or two to help him develop. Chanda led the Tigers with 60 tackles and five sacks.

Chanda, who Brown said is "strong, physical, can run, has good change of direction" and would be a good redshirt candidate for a college program. He also mentioned Gabe Sullivan, Julien Warden and Jesse Perez as seniors deserving of consideration.

Interim Viera High coach Anthony Gulla singled out defensive lineman Jayden Meyer (6-2, 235).

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Underrecruited Brevard County high school football recruits in 2023