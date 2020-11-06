Overlooked former Raiders coach Tom Flores discusses his slow march toward the Hall of Fame

Coach Tom Flores gestures to members of the Los Angeles Raiders as they carry him off the field after their 38-9 victory over Washington in Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa, Fla. on Jan. 23, 1984. (Associated Press)

Tom Flores tried being a junior high teacher but the students were too out of control.

So he coached the Raiders instead.

“I'll never do that again,” the two-time Super Bowl winning coach said of his stint as a substitute teacher. “Too many hormones going on on that campus. Holy Toledo.”

It was all part of his winding path that at long last has brought Flores to the doorstep of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he almost certainly will be enshrined next summer.

Flores, 83, is the lone coach named a finalist for the class of 2021. He was selected in August by the Hall’s coach committee and is in a good position to be approved by the required 80% of voters when the 48-member panel convenes at the Super Bowl.

“What am I going to do, pat myself on the back? No,” Flores said. “The pat on the back is when you see something that you developed and it worked. Like the end of a Super Bowl game when you’re ahead with two minutes left and they crack the champagne. What a great feeling that is.”

It isn’t just Raiders who applauded the Hall of Fame news. Opponents did too.

“I’m just so glad he’s going in,” said former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, now a CBS analyst. “It has to mean a lot to him. He just kind of gets washed away in the history of the game. Everybody else who wins two Super Bowls, '`Oh my god, they’ve won two. Put him in the Hall of Fame.’ But for some reason, his name never came up.”

Flores quarterbacked the Raiders during their inaugural 1960 season, beating out 10 others at training camp to do so. And when illness sidelined him for the 1962 season, he worked as a sportswriter, writing columns about the team for the Oakland Tribune.

A strong work ethic was never an issue for Flores, who grew up in the tiny Central California town of Sanger, and was the son of a sharecropper who arrived from Mexico at age 12.

“My dad was a quiet man, like I am,” he said. “My mom and dad wanted us to grow up speaking English, so that’s all we spoke at our home. The only time we spoke Spanish is when we went to see my grandparents, but all but one of them died by the time I was 5.”

Flores would go on to become an unassuming pioneer, the first Hispanic head coach in the NFL, Super Bowl winner, and later with the Seattle Seahawks, team president and general manager.

“Every time he and I cross paths, he takes the time to talk with me,” said Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera, who has a profound appreciation for the trail Flores blazed. “This goes back to from when I was playing until now. I’ve always admired him, who he is, and what he’s accomplished.”

After a football career at Fresno City College and College — now University — of the Pacific, Flores was ready to give up on football to become a teacher. But in 1960, an opportunity came along with the Oakland Raiders of the fledgling American Football League, and he decided to give it one last try.

“It was never an issue of, `'Oh no, what happens if this doesn’t make it,’” he said. “I figured I’d just move on and do something else.”

In the offseason, in fact, he did. He sold fireworks.

“I’d mainly sell to the Boy Scouts, the Kiwanis, the Boys and Girls Clubs,” he said. “There’s like a 1,000% markup on fireworks. You’d buy $100 worth and it would cost them a dollar.”

Like those pyrotechnics, Flores’ playing career almost went up in smoke in 1962 when he contracted tuberculosis.

“I was in isolation for 10 days,” he said. “Doctors didn’t know what I had. Finally, they discovered it was a form of tuberculosis and that I wasn’t infectious. We had no insurance in those days and twins who were a year old. But I wasn’t worried about surviving.”

When the Raiders needed a new coach in 1963, owner Wayne Valley asked Flores what he knew about a certain assistant coach of the San Diego Chargers, a young up-and-comer named Al Davis.

