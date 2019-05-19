"Overhyped and Overrated" Skip Bayless thinks Russell Westbrook is more respected than Damian Lillard originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Oh dear. Everyone's favorite Cliff Notes sportscaster is at it again. Following the Trail Blazers Game 3 loss to the Warriors, Skip Bayless had some thoughtful words about Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard: Extremely overhyped and overrated. Little more than a regular-season wonder. No playoff killer in him. He did outplay Westbrook in the first round. But he is not more valuable than Westbrook, who plays so much harder and is more respected by other players. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 19, 2019

Aside from the ludicrous nature of the comments, news also came out postgame that Lillard has been dealing with separated ribs.

