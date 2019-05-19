"Overhyped and Overrated" Skip Bayless thinks Russell Westbrook is more respected than Damian Lillard

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest

Oh dear. Everyone's favorite Cliff Notes sportscaster is at it again. Following the Trail Blazers Game 3 loss to the Warriors, Skip Bayless had some thoughtful words about Damian Lillard

Aside from the ludicrous nature of the comments, news also came out postgame that Lillard has been dealing with separated ribs

