Overhauled coaching staff, roster offer Hurricanes hope after disappointing 2022 season

This year’s Miami Hurricanes team is going to look drastically different from the one that was last seen leaving Hard Rock Stadium following a 42-16 loss to Pittsburgh last November.

In addition to the players who left for the professional ranks or ran out of eligibility, 26 players left the program via the transfer portal or were not listed on the team’s fall roster. With that mass departure, the Hurricanes staff signed 26 freshmen in their 2023 recruiting class and brought in another 16 transfers through the portal, giving Miami fans hope that this year’s team will be significantly upgraded from last year’s 5-7 squad.

“We’re kind of hunting,” transfer defensive lineman Branson Deen said. “I know these guys want to rewrite their story. There’s a lot of noise out there, and we kind of block it out and just work. I’m right there with the guys. I want to help them write the story.”

The roster is not just different from last year. The coaching staff also underwent significant changes. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele left and were replaced by Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry, respectively.

Coach Mario Cristobal also replaced running backs coach Kevin Smith with Tim Harris Jr. from UCF, brought in linebackers coach Derek Nicholson from Louisville in place of Charlie Strong, hired Kevin Beard from Toledo to coach wide receivers and promoted former analysts Jason Taylor and Cody Woodiel to coach the defensive line and tight ends, respectively.

The holdovers on the staff from last year are offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, defensive line coach Joe Salave’a and secondary coach Jahmile Addae.

The roster overhaul began with Miami’s offensive line. Of the five starters from last year’s season opener, only one (Jalen Rivers) is still on the roster. Rivers will likely play left tackle this season, and three of the four players lined up to his right will be new to the team.

Javion Cohen, an Alabama transfer, will start at left guard. Matt Lee, who arrived from UCF, will line up next to him at center. Anez Cooper, who took over at right guard as a freshman last year due to Justice Oluwaseun’s season-ending injury, will play the position again this year, while star freshman Francis Mauigoa rounds out the group at right tackle.

“(The bond) just continues to grow every single day,” Lee said. “Especially in camp. “We’re here all day, pretty much, if that’s your choice. And being able to be around the guys every day, all day, continuing to build the chemistry — first off, out on the field and then in the locker room, in the meeting room and whatnot. It just keeps growing like that.”

The running backs also are significantly different, and UM fans got to see that during Miami’s open practice on Aug. 12. Freshman halfback Mark Fletcher Jr., a former four-star prospect from American Heritage, scored a pair of touchdowns in the scrimmage, and redshirt freshman Ajay Allen, who transferred from Nebraska, was equally impressive.

Although incumbent starter Henry Parrish Jr. returns and will likely be the starting running back, Miami will go with a rotation of running backs that could feature all three of the first-year Hurricanes.

“If you look at that room, there’s a bunch of different skill sets in that room, which is good,” Dawson said. “College football today is running back by committee. It has to be.”

On defense, the linebacker corps and cornerbacks group saw the greatest influx of new players in the offseason.

After Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey left for the NFL and several other players transferred, only Te’Cory Couch and Daryl Porter Jr. remain from last year’s cornerbacks group. They are joined by transfers Davonte Brown (UCF), Jaden Davis (Oklahoma) and Jadais Richard (Vanderbilt). Miami also signed Brown’s younger brother, Damari Brown, and Robert Stafford in their freshman class.

At linebacker, the Hurricanes added Washington State transfer Francisco Mauigoa, the older brother of Francis Mauigoa, Louisville transfer K.J. Cloyd and former Duke linebacker Rocky Shelton. Mauigoa is expected to be a major contributor in Guidry’s defense.

The Hurricanes also signed four freshman linebackers: four-star prospects Raul Aguirre, Malik Bryant and Bobby Washington and three-star prospect Marcellius Pulliam.

“They’re all competing, they really are,” Cristobal said of the linebackers. “And it’s a tremendous battle. Every day, those guys are being rotated. Every single day. They’re all getting turns to show what they can do and maybe some things they have to work on.

“The neat thing is the young guys . . . they’re not far behind.”