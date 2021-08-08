Overdose deaths on the rise in region, mirror statewide, national trend

Aug. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — Tim and Wanda Carlisle know the pain of addiction, having lost three sons to the disease in a span of just 17 months.

In August 2019 Tim's son, 31-year-old Kristofer Carlisle, died by suicide. A mix of drugs, including opioids, was found in his system.

In May 2020 Wanda's son, 35-year-old Carl Alley, died of an overdose of fentanyl and heroin. And in January her 39-year-old son Tony Williams, who was raised out-of-state by Wanda's stepmother, died of an overdose of fentanyl and heroin.

"This pain is not far away," Wanda Carlisle said. "All the time, it's just there."

Tim Carlisle has been in recovery for 30 years; Wanda Carlisle will celebrate 22 years clean Tuesday.

Their decades of living drug- and alcohol-free showed their sons a better way to live, but it couldn't save them, they said. Kristofer Carlisle and Alley both lived in Traverse City and made several attempts to defeat their addictions.

Both were able to stay clean for periods of time, only to relapse.

"So many times I sat there with my son and said, 'I wish I could just give this to you,'" Wanda said.

But that's not how it works.

"They have to make the decision on their own," Tim said. "It's hard to turn your life around like that."

The Carlisles are not alone.

In Grand Traverse County there were 22 drug-related deaths in 2020, with 68 percent involving opioids — fentanyl, heroin, morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and hydromorphone, according to the Western Michigan University School of Medicine Office of the Medical Examiner, which tracks deaths in 12 counties, including Grand Traverse.

The people who died ranged in age from 21 to 75 years; three were ruled suicides and 19 were accidental, a designation that is given when there is no evidence to suggest the death was intentional, according to the WMU office.

Another six people died this year from January to March.

The county saw two years of declines in overdose deaths, with this year's number nearly equal to the 23 that occurred in 2017, four of which were suicides. Some of those deaths may have occurred in surrounding counties, with the person taken to Munson Medical Center to be pronounced.

The increase mirrors a rise in numbers seen across the U.S., where an estimated 93,331 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, with 69,710 involving opioids, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's an increase of nearly 30 percent and comes on the heels of a 5 percent increase in 2019, CDC data shows.

In Michigan there were an estimated 2,770 overdose deaths in 2020 — an increase of 16 percent from the previous year, according to the CDC. Information is not available on how many of those deaths were caused by opioids.

Paula Lipinski, chief impact officer for Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City, said the pandemic represented the "perfect storm" for people with substance use disorder. People had access to large amounts of money with the stimulus checks that were sent out, they couldn't attend 12-step meetings — the cornerstone of recovery for many — and isolation was encouraged.

"We were seeing people with a significant amount of time under their belt going back out," Lipinski said.

ATS has 15 detox beds and 21 men's and 12 women's residential treatment beds. Lipinski said that while substance use increased during the pandemic, census in its detox unit decreased by 20 percent. The unit treats people withdrawing from alcohol and opioids.

Residential beds, which were reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, also took a major hit, said Lipinski, who does programming for the agency. Those beds are now beginning to fill up as COVID restrictions have eased, but are still not at pre-pandemic levels, she said.

"So the beds are available, but people aren't in the place where they are ready to reach out for help," Lipinski said.

ATS was one of the few treatment centers that never closed through the last year and a half.

"Our pandemic was use and abuse of substances, alcohol, opiates," Lipinski said. "Our pandemic didn't go away during the COVID pandemic. That's one of the reasons we pushed to stay open. As an agency we knew that closing was not an option."

Many of those centers that closed never reopened, including a 14-bed inpatient unit at Munson Medical Center, though the hospital still runs an intensive outpatient program.

The Carlisles are both involved in 12-step groups, saying recovery from addiction means having to find people who support you, but who also form your social network and become your family. The pandemic meant attending virtual 12-step meetings, leaving many feeling isolated and alone, Tim said.

Anxiety, depression and other mental disorders often go hand in hand with addiction and plagued many in recovery and seeking recovery.

"Some people get it," Wanda said. "Some don't and they die. We've lost many friends just over the last couple of years."

These days more people with addiction are being sent to treatment rather than to prisons and jails, Tim said. But it's not enough.

"Addiction has been killing people for years," he said.

Overdose deaths are only part of the picture. In 2018, Michigan hospitals treated 25,419 unintentional and undetermined intent drug overdoses, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Nearly half involved one or more opioids. Statistics show that 80 percent of those treated were sent home.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced earlier this year that it would distribute about $5.5 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to states and territories, with half earmarked for mental health services and half for substance abuse prevention and treatment.

Lipinski said ATS, just like other businesses throughout the region, is also feeling the staffing crunch. Staffing numbers meet the minimum criteria for staying open, but many employees are working long hours.

"The staffing crisis is really bad for us," Lipinski said.

When Wanda was new in recovery she named the death of one of her children as the thing she could never get through clean and sober. Now she knows she has to keep doing all those things that kept her clean those many years ago — go to 12-step meetings, feel her feelings and talk about it.

"I just keep doing what I need to do for myself," Wanda said. "Life goes on, whether you're involved in it or if you've crawled into bed under the covers."

Tim said he was angry at his son for a while. He's working through it, he said, realizing it isn't doing him any good.

He shares his story with others on a regular basis, telling them how a police officer knocked on his door to deliver the news that he would never see his son again.

He tells them how addiction has the ability to distort a person's thoughts and beliefs.

"The disease convinces us that there is no hope," Tim said. "I tell people, all we need is a little bit of hope."