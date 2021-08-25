Over/Under: Predicting Auburn’s offensive numbers in 2021

Let’s just say that the Chad Morris offense didn’t work out for Auburn in 2020.

It was not the most efficient unit Auburn has ever had. Auburn struggled to scheme receivers open, as well as constantly protect Bo Nix. It led to turnovers and an inconsistent running game.

This season, veteran coordinator Mike Bobo steps onto the scene with some optimistic things to say about what this offense could do in 2021.

Let’s take a look at last years statistics and predict if Auburn goes over or goes under those numbers in 2021.

25.1 points per game: Over

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

In order for this team to have success this season, they'll have to score more than 25 a game. Add in non-conference play with games like Akron, Alabama State, Georgia State, and Auburn's numbers should have a boost. But within conference play this offense is going to need to be more efficient with their drives. Auburn was second in the SEC in plays per drive, but they were seventh in the SEC in points per drive. Auburn was also seventh in the SEC in three and out percentage.

5.7 yards per play: Over

Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (8) runs the ball as Texas A&M defensive back Keldrick Carper (14) goes all in for a tackle at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Auburn's offense was eight in the SEC in yards per play in 2020, and I think they get over that mark this season. With a more efficient scheme, Auburn will get back in the top half of the SEC in this category.

162.5 rushing yards per game: Over

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Tank Bigsby will run for over a thousand yards this season barring injury. Shaun Shivers will be more explosive between the tackles. Jarquez Hunter may see some time as well. Auburn's backfield is more than capable of averaging more than 160 rushing yards per game, especially if the passing game falters.

220.3 passing yards per game: Over

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn receiver room may be young, but they are extremely talented. Throw in former five-star Demetris Robertson and Auburn should make major strides in the passing game. It may not happen immediately, but there is too much talent for Mike Bobo's more complex offense to not work better than Morris' did last season.

