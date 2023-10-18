Over/under increases again for LSU-Army on Wednesday, no change in spread

LSU has a two-week break from SEC play coming up with a matchup against Army this weekend before the bye.

The Tigers entered the week as 30.5-point favorites over the Black Knights, who come into this one at 2-4 on the season. That hasn’t changed throughout the week, and as of Wednesday afternoon, LSU is still a 30.5-point favorite.

The only change in this update is that the over/under has increased once again to 58 points. There is currently no money line on this matchup.

Here are all the latest lines for Saturday’s Week 8 matchup against Army in Baton Rouge as of 12:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Army +30.5

-110 O 58

-110 – LSU -30.5

-110 U 58

-110 –

The Tigers will play host to the Black Knights on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on the SEC Network.

