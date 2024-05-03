(Photo/Polaris)

Polaris crafts its XPEDITION series UTVs to access deep backcountry venues for all forms of adventuring. But for Brandon Semneuk, Polaris went over the top by creating a one-of-a-kind vehicle to help the equally unique athlete build the freeride trails he rides with impeccable style.

Polaris teamed up with DRACO UTV to design and build an XPEDITION worthy of Semenuk’s desire and drive to build and ride trails in remote locations. The custom-painted and equipped rig houses all the trail-building and mechanical tools required for extended trail-building and riding forays in the backcountry. Compressed air and water are also on board and, of course, Semenuk can haul three bikes.

Not only is the custom Polaris XPEDITION UTV amazingly functional for Semenuk’s unique needs, but it’s also a looker. A custom paint color with retro detailing is impossible to overlook, and the suede upholstery adds to the obvious nod to off-road vehicles of the past.

Watch Semenuk take delivery of this envy-producing UTV, build trails in the redwoods around Santa Cruz, Calif., and then feast your eyes on the riding style we’ve all come to love.

Runtime: 9 minutes

Read More

The post ‘Over-the-Top’ Mountain Bike Trail-Builder UTV: Brandon Semenuk Gets Custom Polaris appeared first on GearJunkie.