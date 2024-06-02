Over and out: South Carolina baseball eliminated by James Madison in NCAA Tournament

South Carolina whimpered out of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-0 loss to James Madison Sunday afternoon in the Raleigh Regional.

USC finishes the season 37-25 overall.

In six completed seasons under head coach Mark Kingston, the Gamecocks have advanced twice out of the regional round of the NCAAs.

On Sunday, the No. 2 seeded Gamecocks received an outstanding performance out of their pitching staff in the elimination game but couldn’t get a key hit against the No. 3 seeded Dukes. South Carolina played three games in the regional and mustered a 1-for-18 performance with runners in scoring position.

James Madison’s first run came in the first inning. After USC starter Dylan Eskew retired the first two batters, Mike Mancini worked a 10-pitch at bat before finally hitting a home run into the trees beyond the right field fence. Mancini hit his second home run of the game in the eighth inning to provide the final margin.

The Gamecocks chased James Madison starter Casey Smith after 2.1 innings but could not figure out Dukes reliever Donovan Burke. The left-hander pitched 6.2 innings and allowed no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. In two appearances against South Carolina, Burke threw 155 pitches and allowed one run on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

The Gamecocks had chances Sunday. They got the leadoff hitter on in three consecutive innings but couldn’t score. The best chance came in the sixth inning when Ethan Petry led off with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. He was stranded there when the Gamecocks had a weak grounder to first base and consecutive strikeouts to end the threat.

James Madison (36-24) will play host team N.C. State at 6 p.m.

South Carolina under Mark Kingston

2018: 37-26, 17-13 SEC (reached NCAA supers)

2019: 28-28, 8-22 SEC (no NCAAs)

2020: 12-4 / Season canceled

2021: 34-23; 16-14 SEC (reached NCAA regionals)

2022: 27-28, 13-17 SEC (no NCAAs)

2023: 42-21, 16-13 SEC (reached NCAA supers)

2024: 37-25, 13-17 SEC (reached NCAA regionals)

NCAA Tournament: Raleigh Regional scores, schedule

Friday’s games

South Carolina 8, James Madison 7 (10 inn.)

N.C. State 9, Bryant 2

Saturday’s games

James Madison 8, Bryant 1 (Bryant eliminated)

N.C. State 6, South Carolina 4

Sunday’s games

James Madison 2, South Carolina 0 (South Carolina eliminated)

N.C. State vs. James Madison, 6 p.m. (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)

Monday’s game

If necessary, TBD (TV TBD, streaming on ESPN+)