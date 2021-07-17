OVER THE PLATE: KHS' Reed Trimble hails from family of athletes, and has several pitches in his repertoire

Jul. 17—Reed Trimble is entering his junior year at Keys High School, and he grew up in a family of athletes.

Among his family are basketball coaches and college pitchers. He rides every day with his uncle, Keys Athletic Director Steven Goss, to Keys, where he has attended school since eighth grade.

He first started playing baseball when he was 4 years old, and since then, he has played on travel teams every year.

"My favorite memory from my travel years is winning state in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off," said Trimble.

His father taught him how to pitch. He learned to throw a fastball and change-up in throughout middle school, but since he has added other pitches.

"My dad taught me how to pitch. The first lesson he taught me is to control every pitch you throw. When he was a pitcher, he struggled with control, so he didn't want me to have the same problems," he said.

Over the years, he has looked up to his head coach Nick Zodrow and pitching coach Marcus Cordle, who has helped him throughout his high school career.

"One of my favorite games this year was against Roland. We had a horrible start, and were down big early. Then we scored a few runs, so Coach Z put me in to pitch," he said.

Trimble held Roland scoreless over the next four innings, and he hit a triple to seal the comeback win.

"I feel like this game really showed the guts that our guys play with, even though we were down big we never gave up," he said.

He also plays golf for Keys, which has been a challenge for him. This past year, he had baseball and golf playoffs at the same time.

"So I had a golf tournament on a Monday, and then baseball games on Thursday and Friday. During this time, I would still play catch, but I'd only swing a baseball at on Tuesday and Wednesday before the game, and I wouldn't touch a bat on Saturday and Sunday so I could focus on golf," said Trimble.

His hard work has paid off, as Keys was able to make the regional tournament in baseball and state in golf.

After college, he plans to attend Duke University to prepare for medical school. He wants to become an anesthesiologist.