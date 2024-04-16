Do over: Pelicans get another chance vs Lakers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Pelicans play the Lakers again Tuesday night, with the 7th spot in the NBA Western Conference playoffs up for grabs.

Sunday, New Orleans, with a chance to clinch the 6th spot, lost to the Lakers 124-108 at the Smoothie King Center.

Here’s Pelicans forward Larry Nance.

Game time is 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

