It’s over: NFL approves Josh Harris as new Commanders owner

After 24 years and 57 days, Daniel M. Snyder is no longer the owner of the Washington Commanders.

On Thursday, the NFL owners held a special meeting in Minneapolis, voting to approve a group led by Josh Harris as Washington’s new owner. Harris agreed to a deal with Snyder in May to purchase the Commanders for $6.05 billion.

Just ahead of 5 p.m. ET Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN made it official.

“A monumental Washington day: NFL owners now have unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris, per league source,” tweeted Schefter.

A monumental Washington day: NFL owners now have unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2023

In Dan Snyder’s 24 seasons as owner, Washington had six playoff appearances, two playoff wins, no NFC Championship Game appearances, 10 different head coaches, 27 different starting quarterbacks, and a .427 winning percentage, which ranked 27th in the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2023

Dan Snyder led a group that purchased the Washington franchise in 1999 for $800 million. Twenty-four years later, he sells the team for $6.05 billion — which comes out to nearly a 700% return on his initial investment. The $6.05 billion sale price of the Washington Commanders… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2023

