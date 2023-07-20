It’s over: NFL approves Josh Harris as new Commanders owner

Bryan Manning
·1 min read

After 24 years and 57 days, Daniel M. Snyder is no longer the owner of the Washington Commanders.

On Thursday, the NFL owners held a special meeting in Minneapolis, voting to approve a group led by Josh Harris as Washington’s new owner. Harris agreed to a deal with Snyder in May to purchase the Commanders for $6.05 billion.

Just ahead of 5 p.m. ET Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN made it official.

“A monumental Washington day: NFL owners now have unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris, per league source,” tweeted Schefter.

Here’s Schefter’s full thread of tweets.

We’ll follow this story for fan reactions, player reactions and reactions from around the sports world.

 

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire

