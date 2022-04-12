It’s over, but there is hope for the Lakers next season

Finally, at long last, the train wreck known as the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers season is in the past, and it is time to do something about it and recover.

But first will come all the postmortems from media and fans alike.

Sorry, LeBron James, but this season was a failure. Maybe he doesn’t deserve all the blame for what happened, but everyone from James to the least important member of the organization needs to acknowledge the season was a failure.

Personal development gurus remind us the first step to solving a problem is admitting there is a problem. Even if some in the organization will not fully do so, everyone else outside the organization will do it for them.

The good news? All of the Lakers’ problems, as of now, are, at least conceivably, solvable.

Yes, it will be difficult, but there seems to be a pathway back to title contention next season, and there is a checklist of items that can get that accomplished.

Who will be on the bench next season?

Frank Vogel has officially been fired, but the Lakers may not have handled it in a classy and professional manner. Perhaps Vogel didn’t fully deserve to be fired, but that’s the decision general manager Rob Pelinka made.

Coaching matters more than some think. The right coach can make the difference sometimes between winning the NBA championship and going home early in the playoffs.

Whoever the next head coach of the Lakers is will not only matter in terms of strategy, style of play or lineups, but also in terms of mindset.

It starts with the right mindset and attitude, and the team’s next coach will need to get everyone on the roster to buy into the right vision and goals that are appropriate for the squad he will have.

The right head coach will also keep the team positive when challenges or adversity hit, an inevitability during the long and grinding NBA season.

Vogel, in general, is absolutely a positive human being, but he simply couldn’t keep this year’s team on that wavelength as one thing after another went wrong.

Perhaps it wasn’t his fault, but now that he’s gone, his successor will need to succeed not only in terms of the X’s and O’s but also in terms of leadership and mindset.

Another likely prerequisite for the Lakers coaching job is someone who has the experience of coaching and dealing with big-time superstars.

He has to have the respect of James from the start, because if he doesn’t, next season could resemble this season in many ways.

Roster changes are needed, starting with the big elephant in the room

This season’s Lakers roster didn’t get the job done for many reasons, but the main reason most are fixated on is named Russell Westbrook.

Whatever the exact vision was of him fitting in and succeeding with his teammates, it didn’t come to pass.

There may be an argument to make that, with a better roster and a different coach, Westbrook can still succeed with James and the rest of the Lakers next season.

But given the $47 million he would be owed next season if he opts in to the final year of his contract (and in all likelihood, he will), plus the issues he has reportedly had with his teammates and coaches, it’s hard at this moment to imagine James asking Pelinka to keep Westbrook on the roster next year.

That would mean the Lakers will have to either trade him, or failing that, waive him and use the “stretch” provision to spread out the salary cap-related impact of those $47 million.

The team must avoid, as much as possible, attaching a first-round draft to Westbrook simply to get rid of him, especially considering it will not have that many for years to come, and especially since it has a great lack of tradable assets.

Dealing him for John Wall, something that was rumored to be a possibility prior to the trade deadline, will not be a good move since Wall is even more inefficient offensively than Westbrook and is coming off a recent torn ACL.

But once the Lakers figure out what to do with the former league MVP, they will have some clarity on what next season’s roster may look like.

Westbrook’s removal from the team, combined with the hiring of the right head coach, will also at least give the team some semblance of the stability it has lacked for some time, which will be of utmost importance when it comes to attracting the right players to fill out the roster.

Players who are better, stronger, faster and younger

A major culprit of the failure that was the 2021-22 Lakers was too many players who were at or past their expiration date as viable NBA-level performers.

After the Westbrook trade, the team brought in Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony and DeAndre Jordan, all of whom weren’t able to consistently give the team what it needed at both ends of the floor.

Today’s NBA is based on fast-break basketball and having versatile defenders who can switch and guard multiple positions, qualities the Lakers possessed during their most recent championship season.

They need players who can help the team return to that style of ball, which means players with length, athleticism, defensive ability and the hunger to prove something.

L.A. has already taken some steps in that direction with the signings of undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves, former lottery pick Stanley Johnson and 6-foot-9 forward Wenyen Gabriel.

It could be argued that as of now, all three are marginal NBA players, but they have also shown the potential to become legitimate role players on a good team.

The Lakers also could use new players who can not only defend and run the floor but are also dependable, consistent 3-point shooters.

It appears that the team will also need a starting-caliber center with legitimate height who rebounds, protects the rim and ideally hits 3-pointers. Such a player would allow L.A. to play a five-out halfcourt offense without having to go small or play James at the center spot.

L.A. will likely have a lack of financial resources to acquire the right players, but it has done so in the past with the same lack of resources.

Perhaps it will get lucky and be able to get one or two of the right players by trading Westbrook, who may have some value as a huge expiring contract for a team that is looking to clear space for a run at a big-time free agent next summer.

If the Lakers address their roster deficiencies, and if they finally have good luck in terms of injuries, by this time next year they could be gearing up for a run at their 18th world championship.

